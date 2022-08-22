When the Burlington, Ontario, metalcore outfit Silverstein sits down to write an album, its members try to take listeners on a journey through their lives.
Silverstein’s latest record “Misery Made Me” offers a glimpse into the last two years, which vocalist Shane Told admits has been miserable at times.
“Over the last couple of years, with what we’ve gone through, there was no way we were going to be able to write a love song on this record,” Told said.
“The reality is that we .. were frustrated, we were scared, our mental health wasn’t the best and this is what came out from us. We had to get (this) off our chest.”
Despite the dark nomenclature of the record, Told feels the record has been mutually cathartic for fans and himself.
“When ‘Misery Made Me’ came out, the sentiment from our fans was, ‘We needed you to say this,’” Told said. “With our fanbase, we help each other out. I give to them, and they give back to me.
“The fact that the words and music that I’ve written has helped them through a dark time, in turn, helps me through a dark time because I know that what I’m doing makes a difference.”
Although he’s fond of most of the songs, one special one may sneak into Silverstein’s setlist during its jaunt with the Australian post-hardcore outfit The Amity Affliction.
“‘The Altar/Mary’ is a great example of storytelling and taking the listener through all the hardships that people have had — particularly millennials who have been beaten down economically and unable to make ends meet,” Told said.
“That’s one track that we want to try to pull off live. It’s not going to be easy by any means with the energy of the first half and the synthesizers in the second half but we’re welcoming that challenge.”
Although Silverstein aims to tell a story with its lyricism, Told also said that the band marries stories with catchy choruses.
“We want to be a hardcore band that has catchy singalong parts and over the years I think we’ve gotten better and better at writing melodies that stick in your head and lyrics that people want to sing along to,” Told said.
“It’s cool that we’ve become a singalong band because, sure, people can mosh to our songs, but it’s also great that they can sing along to them too.”
Because of this, Told is anxious to kick off the cross-country trek Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Marquee Theatre and stand amid the roar of an audience singing his lyrics in unison once more.
“I’m looking forward to an action-packed hour or so of just the jams old and new, like ‘My Heroine,’ ‘Smile in Your Sleep’ and ‘The Afterglow,’” he said. “Hearing the fans sing is one of the greatest feelings in the world and having that taken away from us for the last couple of years made me forget just how loud they sing and the way that made me feel every single time it happens.
“Whether they’re singing a cappella during the chorus of ‘My Heroine’ or whether they’re singing along to a brand-new song that we’re playing live for the first time, it’s going to be great.”
If You Go...
Who: Silverstein and The Amity Affliction w/Holding Absence and Unity TX
Where: Marquee Theatre 730 N. Mill Ave. Tempe
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
Cost: Tickets start at $29.50
Info: silversteinmusic.com
