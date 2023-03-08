The East Valley Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus is known for offering its members’ services for special Valentine’s Day greetings but on Saturday, they’ll be gathering for a concert with a “live radio broadcast” of love songs.
The chorus’ annual spring concert will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Westwood High School, 945 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa.
The show, titled “Love is ON the Air!,” presents a 1960’s-era radio show, with the MC cast as a popular DJ who is hosting a special make-believe program.
“These love songs are timeless classics from yesteryear – and the year before that!” said show chairman Terry Morrison. “These songs will all be sung in four-part barbershop harmony and represent the authentic arrangements of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Also on the card is a special performance from High Priority, the 2016 Barbershop Harmony Society Seniors division champion quartet known for “their tight harmonies and tasteful humor.”
The Mesa-based barbershop singers have been singing love songs since they organized in 1993.
The East Valley Harmonizers are an all-male chorus chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, an international non-profit organization founded in 1938 with over 20,000 members. For more information about the chorus and the upcoming Spring Show, visit the website at evbarbershop.com.
Tickets are $20 for adults and available at evbarbershop.eventbrite.com or by calling 770-715-3375.
