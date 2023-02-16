Mesa residents who want a look back at a time when cowboys ruled the roost in Apache Junction might want to head over to the Superstition Mountain Museum for its Western Cowboy Day this weekend.
The museum’s exhibits and some special attractions celebrate local history, the cowboy lifestyle, the Apacheland Movie Ranch and Native American culture 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18. The family-friendly event is free.
“This region was favored in the 50s and 60s as a backdrop for many TV and movie westerns,” a spokesman said. “Apache Junction and Gold Canyon played host to cowboy legends like Ronald Reagan, John Wayne and Audie Murphy, but also was home to real-life cowboys like Superstition Mountain Historical Society founder Tom Kollenborn and Oscar-winner Ben Johnson.”
Many of the original western movie actors are gone, but their legends and stories live on at the museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.
The Superstition Mountain Renegades will present sketches with cowboy themes and Teton Ken will bring some horses while the museum also will host cowboy poets, show some classic Westerns and offer live music as well.
Food trucks also will be on the scene.
You can make a whole day of this event because there will be food trucks provided. Information: superstitionmountainmuseum.org or 480-983-4888.
