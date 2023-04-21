Lucas Coatney-Murrieta was in his 20s when he first auditioned and played in “A Chorus Line.” Now, he is starring in the beloved longest-running play in history after a 20-year hiatus.
The Phoenix Theater Company’s latest show runs through May 14, and Coatney-Murrieta, who plays Bobby, is itching to excite fans with the nostalgia from “A Chorus Line.”
Coatney-Murrieta describes the production as a combination of a “luscious score of music, fabulous, fantastic dancing, fun, laughter and a sense of connection to your inner child or who you are today. It’s really fun.”
The play, suggested for mature audiences only, first premiered on Broadway in 1975 and centers around 17 would-be dancers during tryouts to make the ensemble for a new Broadway show.
“A Chorus Line” takes the audience through the trials and tribulations of what it’s like to audition for Broadway, the tension, the disappointment, the relief and everything in between.
As the dancers compete for the final spots, the audience learns about their personal lives, their hardships, what led them to become dancers and their hopes and dreams.
“’A Chorus Line’ exemplifies how whole-heartedly performers delve into their craft,” said Jeff Whiting, the show’s director for the Phoenix Theatre Company.
“It is a difficult and trying business full of gut-wrenching disappointment and sacrifice, but artists are willing to put their hearts on the line to tell terrific stories. This show is really a musical for everyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all on the line to make it come true.”
Coatney-Murrieta gushes about how the show brings you back to your childhood and your family, adding just a little bit of sparkle and glamour with its iconic music and dance numbers.
He recommends the ”A Chorus Line” Broadway play over the 1985 movie.
“When you go to the theater, when you see something live or even when you’re connecting with a person, I think vulnerability is so important, and that’s kind of what the show does. Every character is vulnerable in their story.”
Coatney-Murrieta, who has been in many productions since the 2000s, added that he wants to connect with the audience and share his story in some way.
“I think anyone coming to see the show will connect because every one of the 17 dancers on the line is super vulnerable and they let you in,” he says. “You can choose a couple or you choose one, and you stick with that person for the entire show and you’re rooting for these people and it just creates a connection.”
Coatney-Murrieta, who just returned from the Broadway show “Americano,” isn’t picky when it comes to what shows he does. The most important thing is that he fits into the character and the role itself.
He has experience with “A Chorus Line,” having performed in the show five times in the past.
As Bobby, he plays a striking 25-year-old from Buffalo, New York, with a rough childhood. He tells his story in a comedic way when it’s quite the opposite.
“The comedy is hiding very vulnerable sides of his family,” he says.
For the actor, “A Chorus Line” hit very close to his life and personal experiences, and he connects with Bobby through his comedic personality.
Born and raised in Scottsdale, Coatney-Murrieta played various sports as a child before going into theater.
When he played baseball, he recalled, “When I was in the outfield singing and dancing, and for many years, both of my parents looked at each other and were like, ‘This is not his cup of tea.’”
His grandmother put him in his first play, a summer workshop production of “Child’s Play,” and the rest fell into place. From there, his love of theater flourished from his teen years, and finally, he decided to make it a career in New York.
His favorite thing about the entire experience of being a part of the show is the sense of community and love.
“The connection and the love that we have for our bodies as dancers and performers – it’s just really cool and I really love everyone,” he said.
If You Go...
“A Chorus Line”
When: Various times to May 14
Where: Phoenix Theater Company, 1825 N. Central Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Info: 602-254-2151, phoenixtheatre.com
