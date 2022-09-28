It’s time to pull on the lederhosen, lace up the dirndl and throw back a pint because Oktoberfest season is just around the corner.
According to census data, more than 40 million Americans claim German ancestry — that’s roughly 16% of the U.S. population. And, while there aren’t any hard statistics on the subject, it’s safe to bet that at least a few million Americans also just love a good beer. Maybe that’s why the United States is the country ranked fourth for the most Oktoberfest celebrations, with Germany obviously taking first place.
Here are a few of the Oktoberfest events happening across the state this year.
Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest
Oct. 1
For the first time, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are joining together to host an epic Oktoberfest event in downtown Chandler Saturday, Oct. 1. Julian Wright, CEO and founder of Pedal Haus Brewery, said both of the Downtown Chandler companies decided to collaborate instead of competing.
The Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest will feature beer and food from both SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries plus canned craft cocktails. The breweries will serve a range of beers including German-style Oktoberfests. German fare, including Bavarian-style soft pretzels and brats, will be served.
In addition to the food and drinks, there will be a variety of classic Oktoberfest games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage-eating contests. And, in keeping with the theme, a full lineup of live music is scheduled, including a German polka band.
“We are stoked to be joining forces with our friends at SanTan to throw one of the best Oktoberfest events in the Valley this year,” Wright said. “I’ll be emceeing the stein holding and sausage-eating competitions, so grab your friends and lederhosen, this is going to be a fun event.”
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, 480-656-1639, pedalhausbrewery.com, 3-11 p.m., $15-$25
Litchfield Park Oktoberfest at The Wigwam
Oct. 1
In partnership with the city of Litchfield Park, The Wigwam is celebrating Oktoberfest with live music, lawn games, German-inspired cuisine and, of course, beer. Those who preorder tickets through Eventbrite will receive a commemorative Oktoberfest glass. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and older.
The Wigwam Front Lawn, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park, 866-976-6894, wigwamarizona.com/events, 6-9 p.m., ticket price TBD
Flagstaff Oktoberfest
Oct. 1
Flagstaff will host its 13th annual Oktoberfest this year, complete with drinks, food, live music, contests and even bounce houses for the kids. Beer will be aplenty, as will other typical Oktoberfest eats such as pretzels and bratwurst.
Beer may take the center stage, but Jennifer Grogan, event producer, said the contests are “hilarious,” which is why a side stage is set up for five events throughout the day.
First up is the wiener man race, where people put on hot dog costumes and race to navigate through an obstacle course. New this year is the chicken dance contest. There is also a brat-eating contest, which Grogan said is both a “fan favorite and absolutely disgusting.” Then there is the traditional Bavarian stein contest for men and women, separately. In this contest, participants hold a liter of beer in a heavy-duty glass with their arms in front of them.
The last competition of the day is the frozen T-shirt contest. Grogan said T-shirts are folded, tied and frozen, and teams of two compete to try to be the first to get the shirt undone and on a body. She adds that, because this is the last competition of the day, participants are usually “feeling the alcohol… so it’s pretty funny.”
Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff, 928-606-7600, flagstaffoktoberfest.com, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $5-$7, kids under 12 free
Haus Murphy’s
All October
Haus Murphy is a German restaurant that offers beer, brats, pretzels and Polka year-round. But during October, it ramps up.
The restaurant has been serving German food for 26 years, so while the Oktoberfest fan favorites of soft pretzels and bratwursts are available, there is a whole menu of authentic German cuisine to try.
Limited seating is available, and spots tend to fill up fast, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.
Haus Murphy’s, 5739 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com, 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays throughout October
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
Oct. 7-9
The Four Peak Oktoberfest in Tempe is the largest in the state, drawing 75,000 to 100,000 people over the three-day period.
Food is provided by Denmark Foods, with the featured menu item being a Kilt Lifter Brat in partnership with Four Peaks. New this year, there will also be vegetarian empanadas.
The festival has a carnival with 15 to 20 rides and games. Live music will be played each night, including a performance from a German polka band. There will also be classic Oktoberfest competitions, such as stein holding, brat eating, a wiener dog race and a wiener dog fashion show — which features dog and owner in costume.
Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, 60-.625-3493, fourpeaksoktoberfest.com, various times Oct.7-9, $20, Sunday free
Gilbert Oktoberfest
Oct. 15
In its third year, the Gilbert Oktoberfest is ramping things up “100%,” according to event director Mike O’Donnell. He said there will be more beer, more food and more entertainment.
The event is teaming with breweries in the East Valley, which will create something completely new.
“They’re creating a collaborative beer for this event, where each one of the brewmasters has been sitting together and they all come up with their own recipe,” O’Donnell said. “We will have that available at every outlet at the event and it will only be available there at the event.”
The event also features the self-proclaimed “Queen of Oktoberfest,” and her band “The Oktoburlesques.” They perform traditional polka blended with today’s hits.
In true Oktoberfest spirit, there will also be a brat-eating contest and stein holding contest. There’s also a kid’s zone and children can enter for free.
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert, gilbertoktoberfest.com, 2-9 p.m., ticket price TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.