Arizona Helping Hands' first Mobile Unit Delivery Program is coming to Mesa to help foster families prepare children for the new school year.
The unit is designed "to significantly increase access to back-to-school supplies and essentials for foster children across the state," the nonprofit said.
Arizona Helping Hands is the state’s largest provider of essential needs to children in foster care and implemented this new program to celebrate 25 years of serving the people of Arizona and 10 years of serving children in foster care.
On July 25, the mobile unit will deliver school supplies to foster families in Mesa through a pop-up event. Foster kids will receive backpacks filled with all the supplies needed to start the school year off right.
This includes a pencil box, highlighters, glue sticks, rulers, erasers, notebooks and more. In addition to this “starter kit,” other age-appropriate school supplies like calculators will also be available.
Families can sign up at: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScenp1Es6v1inaR5MsQ2Rqa534-2DcGNSnkgeIQ_78EOmd3kQ/viewform
Families can pick up supplies at the Phillips Law Group Office, 1134 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 109, Mesa,3-6 p.m. July 25.
Sign up is highly recommended in order for Arizona Helping Hands to bring enough supplies.
Founded in 1998, the mission of Arizona Helping Hands is to support the foster care community, by providing essentials to benefit children in foster care.
As Arizona’s largest provider of essential resources, it offers foster care families beds, cribs, clothing, diapers, and personal care items.
Arizona Helping Hands said it also "fulfills birthday dreams to help raise self-esteem by showing children they are special and loved."
Additionally, it provides state-required home safety items to help families become licensed providers by ensuring they can offer a safe home environment. To learn more, visit azhelpinghands.org.
