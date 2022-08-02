Councilwoman Jenn Duff and former council member Scott Somers jumped to early leads in two contested Mesa City Council races Tuesday.
Early unofficial showed business owner Duff leading a three-way race for the the downtown District 4 council seat with 50% of the vote to attorney Trista Guzman Glover's 27% and Arizona State University doctoral student Nathanial Ross' 23%. Retired Phoenix firefighter and one-time Mesa Councilman Somers was ahead in the leads the inthe Eastmark District 6 race with 58% of the vote to businesswoman Darla Trendler's 42%. Alicia Goforth was uncontested for northeast Mesa’s District 5 seat.
In several closely watched Republican primary races involving Mesa, termed-out Mesa Councilman Kevin Thompson was placing second in a three-way race for two nominations for the Arizona Corporation Commission while state Rep. Michelle Udall was in last place in her bid for the Republican nomination for Arizona Superintendent of Public Schools, according to unofficial results from the Arizona Secretary of State.
Among the races in legislative districts that include portions of Mesa, House Speaker Rusty Bowers was losing to former state Sen. David Farnsworth in the Senate race in LD 10 61% to 39%. The Arizona Republican Committee censured Bowers, who had testified before the U.S. House committee investigate the Jan. 6, 2001, insurrection in the nation's Capital. In another closely watched Mesa legislative race, state Sen. Wendy Rogers was leading state Sen. Kelly Townsend in the GOP state Senate primary race in the redrawn LD 9 55% to 45%, according to unofficial returns.
The results released so far represent early ballots cast by Monday and do not include any votes cast today at the polls.
The Maricopa Country Recorder will continue to provide additional updates of unofficial results tonight and in the coming days as early ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day are tabulated.
Moreover, it's too early to tell if the Primary Election results will be enough to declare winners in the two contested Mesa City Council races.
According to the Mesa City Charter, a candidate must receive a majority of votes cast – meaning more than 50% – to be declared winner in the primary without forcing a runoff in November. With three candidates in the District 4 race, that rule makes the prospect of runoff for the seat more likely than in District 6.
Duff was elected to the District 4 seat in 2018 and currently serves as vice mayor. Somers previously represented District 6 from 2006 to 2014. Somers, who served two terms on Council and was termed-out, campaigned on a promise to follow through on a vision for the district he helped lay out when he was in office. That vision included the creation of technology manufacturing and aviation employment centers in the district, with the goal to eventually create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
He also helped orchestrate multiple master-planned communities in southeast Mesa, which have found success and attracted thousands of new residents.
Somers had a lot of past experiences to campaign on, but the early results show that Trendler, a business owner, volunteer and podcaster, put up a stout fight.
Trendler, a relative outsider in city politics, emerged to challenge the seasoned Somers for the right to help tackle some of the area’s growing pains, promising to consider the “real people who are working hard to support their families” behind every decision.
She said she’d focus on traffic and getting commercial amenities in the district faster.
Thanks in part to big donations from the Cardon family of real estate investors in the East Valley, Trendler had the resources to get her message out in the district, leading to a competitive race.
