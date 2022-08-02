Councilwoman Jenn Duff and former council member Scott Somers today maintained the substantial leads they established Tuesday night in the race for two of three Mesa City Council races, although it could be days before voters know if either or both will avoid a replay in a runoff election Nov. 8.
Unofficial results showed business owner Duff leading a three-way race for the the downtown District 4 council seat with 48% of the vote to attorney Trista Guzman Glover's 28% and Arizona State University doctoral student Nathanial Ross' 24%.
Retired Phoenix firefighter and one-time Mesa Councilman Somers was ahead in the leads the inthe Eastmark District 6 race with 58% of the vote to businesswoman Darla Trendler's 42%. Alicia Goforth was uncontested for northeast Mesa’s District 5 seat.
In several closely watched Republican primary races involving Mesa, termed-out Mesa Councilman Kevin Thompson appeared the victor in a three-way race for two GOP nominations for the Corporation Commission, leading the pack with 37% of the vote to Nick Myers' 33% and Kim Owens' 29%.
On the other hand, Mesa Rep. Michelle Udall came in a distant third in a three-way contest for the Republican nomination of Superintendent of Public Schools, getting only 25% of the vote to apparent winner and former state schools chief Tom Horne's 43%.
Among the races in legislative districts that include portions of Mesa, two longtime Mesa lawmakers appeared to be out of jobs.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers was clobbered by former state Sen. David Farnsworth for the GOP nomination for the LD 10 Senate seat, garnering 35% of the vote to Farnsworth's 64%. The Arizona Republican Committee late last month censured Bowers, who had testified before the U.S. House committee investigate the Jan. 6, 2001, insurrection in the nation's Capital.
In another closely watched Mesa legislative race, state Sen. Wendy Rogers appeared to have beaten state Sen. Kelly Townsend in the GOP state Senate primary race in the redrawn LD 9 with 59% to Townsend's 40%, according to unofficial returns.
The Maricopa Country Recorder will continue to provide additional updates of unofficial results tonight and in the coming days as early ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day are tabulated.
Moreover, it's too early to tell if the Primary Election results will be enough to declare winners in the two contested Mesa City Council races.
According to the Mesa City Charter, a candidate must receive a majority of votes cast – meaning more than 50% – to be declared winner in the primary without forcing a runoff in November. With three candidates in the District 4 race, that rule makes the prospect of runoff for the seat more likely than in District 6.
Duff was elected to the District 4 seat in 2018 and currently serves as vice mayor. Somers previously represented District 6 from 2006 to 2014. Somers, who served two terms on Council and was termed-out, campaigned on a promise to follow through on a vision for the district he helped lay out when he was in office. That vision included the creation of technology manufacturing and aviation employment centers in the district, with the goal to eventually create hundreds of thousands of jobs.
He also helped orchestrate multiple master-planned communities in southeast Mesa, which have found success and attracted thousands of new residents.
Somers had a lot of past experiences to campaign on, but the early results show that Trendler, a business owner, volunteer and podcaster, put up a stout fight.
Trendler, a relative outsider in city politics, emerged to challenge the seasoned Somers for the right to help tackle some of the area’s growing pains, promising to consider the “real people who are working hard to support their families” behind every decision.
She said she’d focus on traffic and getting commercial amenities in the district faster.
Thanks in part to big donations from the Cardon family of real estate investors in the East Valley, Trendler had the resources to get her message out in the district, leading to a competitive race.
