The world’s largest annual Easter pageant begins a two-week run Wednesday, March 29, on the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple.
“Jesus the Christ” at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple usually draws at least 100,000 people.
It entails more than 400 cast members (including a donkey and sheep), over 1,000 costumes and and upgraded sound and lighting system that requires a 45-ton crane to install.
Thousands of volunteers form into committees for stage production, security and frontline work – including laying out over 9,000 chairs on the temple grounds.
“The pageant generally is one of those treasures, I think, unique to the world in general, but specific to our little Mesa community,” said Trevor Orme, who plays the shared role of Jesus. “And as big as it is, it surprises me how few people have either heard of it or, if they have, haven’t come to it.
“Just the experience of being there is one to remember,” he added.
The free, 70-minute outdoor musical dramatization highlights the key moments of the life of Jesus Christ from birth to resurrection as detailed in the King James version of the Bible.
Last year, after a hiatus of three years due to an extensive renovation of the Temple complex and the pandemic, a completely new version of the pageant was introduced.
The script and score were rewritten under the direction of Gilbert composer Rob Gardner while the London Symphony Orchestra recorded the soundtrack.
A backdrop of a large LED screen that helps simulate various scenes such as the flowing sea and ferocious storms, sophisticated special effects and the state-of-the-art sound and light technology are among the updates.
“I would hate to use word spectacle because it makes it trite, but it really is an experience,” said Ben Mason, who plays Peter the Apostle.
How does such a large production come together?
“I like to think of it as a puzzle,” said Jenee Prince, pageant director. “We’ll start with the edge pieces and get some of those scenes done and then all of the loose framework from there.”
The process begins as far back as August, when the community is invited to audition. By early December, actors are chosen and new costuming and repairs to costumes are underway.
Committees are formed for makeup, sound, props, stage crew, music, lighting, publicity and the other myriad aspects that must work to perfection to put on a production that parallels one on Broadway.
The first rehearsal, when everyone meets for the first time, takes place on a Saturday in March. For many days thereafter, the core cast meets and rehearses before the first dress rehearsal.
“It comes together very, very quickly and that’s by having so many people in place to do different things,” Prince said. “So many moving parts work separately together and we all coordinate and collaborate on what we do. People are constantly working to put their pieces into the puzzle.”
She added, “I think the biggest challenge for me is making sure that it feels and it looks right, that it represents the subject matter of the Savior’s life in the way that we want it to. That’s the most important thing for me.”
The Easter pageant had a modest beginning in 1938 as a sunrise service on the Mesa Temple grounds. It was a conclusion for a statewide convention that evolved over the years to became an annual event and a beloved community tradition.
The cast and crew are not professional actors and they deem it a calling in the church. Everyone volunteers their time and service.
Prince was born and raised in Mesa and attended Westwood High School. She remembers seeing the pageant as a young girl, little dreaming that she would be directing it one day.
At college, she trained in the theater arts and cultivated a strong musical background. Today, she works as a fine arts director overseeing a cluster of schools.
In 2004, she was asked to be an assistant director for the show and transitioned to be the director in 2012.
“I was so excited about it,” she said. “I love people and love gathering with people and especially in the community. I’ve lived in Mesa my whole life. I’m grateful to be a small part of such a big community event.”
To Prince, the position is not one of being in charge.
“I think of it as a big opportunity to link arms with so many like-minded people in the community,” she said.
A lawyer in Mesa, Orme has played roles in the pageant since he was 17, including Joseph in the Nativity scenes, a sepulcher angel, Adam and as the crucified Jesus Christ.
Orme is not trained in theater or music, but is comfortable on stage, he said.
That may have something to do with being chosen to play Jesus Christ. He shares the role with two others.
“Just being in the pageant itself means a lot,” he said. “Being able to play this particular role has increased meaning. I love doing this role because of how it makes me feel and for how I hope to help others feel.”
As Jesus, he’s on stage about 80 percent of the time. On the days he is not playing Jesus, he will be part of the greater multitude cast with his three small daughters.
A lawyer in Gilbert, Mason settled in the East Valley 12 years ago. With his theater background in school, he was chosen to play Jesus last year. “I’m incredibly humbled to get cast in that role and I just did the best I could,” he said.
Mason said the experience was “fantastic.” “It definitely brought me and my family closer to Christ to help me better understand everything that he went through,” he said.
The other aspect was strengthening community bonds. He values the relationships made with the other members of the cast.
“When you have those tight relationships and form those friendships in the context of all of us also growing closer to Christ at the same time, I think it makes those bonds even stronger,” he said.
If You Go...
Mesa Easter Pageant
Where: 8 p.m. March 29-April 1; April 4-8.
When: North lawn of the Mesa Arizona Temple, 101 S. Lesueur, Mesa.
Cost: Free
Parking: As parking is limited, attendees are encouraged to use Valley Metro Light Rail.
