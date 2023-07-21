Women Who Care helps Assistance League of EV

Celebrating a generous gift to the Assistance League of the East Valley form 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun chapter are, from lefty: Sarah Auffret, Janifer Gorney, Katherine Katz, Judy Brown, Kara Medlock, Ibis Valles, Maria Hesse, Crissy Haidos and Kathy Stevens. (Courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care of the East Valley)