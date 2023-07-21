Women Who Care helps Assistance League of EV

In the blink of an eye, the new school year is upon us.
It is tradition for most families to go “back to school” shopping to buy school supplies and new clothes.
However, for many parents purchasing new clothing is not in their budget. Assistance League of East Valley steps in to help.
Assistance League of East Valley provides a program called Operation School Bell that includes three components: uniforms, store dressings, and homeless teens.
In 2021, it provided uniforms to 5,577 elementary students, served 1,466 elementary students in non-uniform schools, and served 338 students identified as transitional (homeless) or Youth on Their Own by the districts.
This program makes it possible for children to have the required uniforms, if attending uniform schools, and gives students in non-uniform schools and homeless youth a feeling of being like the others and that leads to greater confidence.
In addition to Operation School Bell, Assistance League of East Valley has a program called Assault Survivor Kits (ASK) that supplies ten (10) community crisis organizations with clothing, snacks, and other items not in their normal budget.
The ASK program helps people in crisis situations such as fires, accidents, and assaults. Frequently, the victims need clothing to wear home and have short term food needs.
Assistance League of East Valley also gives two-year college scholarships to qualified East Valley Institute of Technology graduates who will be attending an accredited institution of higher learning in Arizona.
Students receive $1,700 a year for two years as long as they are enrolled full-time and maintain their grades.
These scholarships are based on financial need along with ability, aptitude, and determination to complete their education. In 2022-23, the Assistance League of East Valley awarded scholarships to fourteen (14) outstanding young adults.
Another program the organization will restart this fall is Adult Day Care Socials.
Monthly celebrations are held at Tempe Adult Day Health Services. Members of the Assistance League visit with participants, providing fellowship, refreshments, decorations, live entertainment, and a small gift for those celebrating birthdays each month.
Forty percent of the funding for Assistance League of East Valley comes from their thrift shop in Chandler.
This is no ordinary thrift store; it’s beautifully arranged and created with a loving touch.
All donated clothing is steamed, donated items are cleaned, and racks and shelves are meticulously laid out. Swing by and check out their lovely selection of clothing, household items, toys, books and more. Or, donate your gently used treasures.
Your donations will benefit the East Valley community through the many programs the Assistance League of East Valley provides.
In April, Assistance League of East Valley was chosen to receive a donation from 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun. Their East Valley members donated $11,100 to it in May.
“We feel so blessed that we have been recognized as an organization that cares about our community. We do our best to bring supplies and the essentials that people need so that we can make a difference. The fact that you trust us to be good stewards of your donations really touches our hearts, and we appreciate it so much,” said Janifer Gorney, former president of the Assistance League.
100+ Women Who Care is a group of women that meets quarterly to learn about local charitable organizations. The members of the group vote to decide which organization will receive their quarterly donation.
Each member of the group donates $100 to the chosen charity. The members have donated over $1 million to charities since their inception in 2015.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun meets quarterly in the East Valley at the Forum Event Complex at 2301 S. Stearman Drive, Chandler.
Their Q3 giving circle will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org/ for more information or to register. To learn more about Assistance League of East Valley: assistanceleague.org/east-valley.
