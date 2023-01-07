Each year, sustainability nonprofit Arizona Forward selects a handful of professionals from around the state to become “emerging leaders in sustainability action.”
So it was no surprise that Arizona Forward President/CEO Lori Singleton welcome Hillary Bryant to the Emerging Sustainability Leaders 2022-23 program for her commitment, professionalism, and passion for environmental sustainability.
“I have a very deep love for my environment,” said Bryant, executive director of the Scottsdale nonprofit Waste Not, which at 35 years claims to be one of the oldest food rescue organizations in the U.S.
Its aim is to “transform a broken system by connecting tens of thousands of Arizonans with quality food that would otherwise go to waste” and said it has “diverted more than 100 million meals from landfills to the plates of struggling families.”
“I am incredibly honored to have been selected as an Emerging Leader in Sustainability through Arizona Forward’s leadership program,” Bryant said in a statement. “This year’s cohort is full of extraordinary people that are dedicated to climate action and sustainability, and I am proud to walk alongside them as we continue to create meaningful change and impact in Arizona.”
From a young age, Bryant grew up in Gilbert when the town still had a strong farm presence. She also would visit her grandfather’s house in the White Mountains and the area near Show Low.
“As I grew up, I started volunteering for different types of nonprofits, none of them were really sustainability focused, per se, but I grew to love my community,” Bryant said.
Not until college did Bryant join her love for the environment with a love for her community.
In 2017, she graduated with a bachelor’s in public health from Northern Arizona University, where she focused much of her degree program on environmental health and creating systems that help people and the planet, specifically how our communities and environment shape us and our health.
Bryant said she is dedicated to creating lasting, systemic change in Arizona and is excited by Arizona Forward’s opportunity to meet and learn from others who have advanced sustainability efforts in the state.
“I am so excited to be immersed in this program for the next seven months and to create partnerships that can bring awareness to the connection between food waste, climate change, and the well-being of local communities,” she said.
Bryant said the program consists of experts from government, architecture, energy, water, and land and forest conservation.
But Bryant said she’s only one of two people in the program that focuses on food systems, and she loves that.
“I really love bringing the perspective of food waste and circular economy,” Bryant said. “Because it’s not necessarily a part of sustainability that people think about right away.”
“We really have a dual mission of alleviating hunger and then also keeping good food out of the landfill, therefore reducing greenhouse gas emissions, specifically methane,” Bryant said.
It’s that dual mission that attracted to Bryant to join the nonprofit in the first place.
Waste Not comprises a team of professional drivers and food rescue volunteers to collect fresh food from local food businesses such as catering companies, resorts, and event venues, and deliver that food the same day to nonprofits who provide critical community services, such as housing and employment assistance.
Each year, 40% of food is thrown away, while nearly 1 million people in Arizona are struggling with food insecurity, and last year, Waste Not “rescued” nearly 2.4 million pounds of food and redirected it to critical community services, such as housing and employment assistance.
“I really love that we’re so efficient that we can tackle two problems at once, in such a meaningful way,” Bryant said.
Anyone can reduce food waste, Bryant said.
They can consider composting, paying attention to expiration dates, planning out household portions more accurately, utilizing clear containers to know what is being stored in the refrigerator and then following the FIFO Method – first in, first out.
“The things that basically have an expiration date that’s closer, you put that at the front of your fridge and you use those things first,” Bryant said.
Bryant said she looks forward to the rest of the program and learning from other experts.
“I think it’s very much needed and I’m really happy to be alongside other emerging leaders that care deeply about the same issues that I do,” Bryant said.
Hillary will be part of “a talented and diverse group of other young professionals that will be leading the charge to expand environmental sustainability in their communities and their places of business,” Singleton said.
