The Foster Care Review Board, a program within the Dependent Children’s Services Division of the Arizona Supreme Court, is seeking volunteers.
Statewide, the FCRB has about 108 boards and a little over 500 volunteer positions that advocate on behalf of children in Arizona’s foster care system.
In Maricopa County – including Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Mesa and Scottsdale – the FCRB facilitates 56 boards that each have five people appointed by presiding judge of Juvenile Court.
“We have an urgent need to fill vacancies in this county,” a spokeswoman said.
Volunteers commit to meeting one weekday a month to review the cases of children who are in out-of-home care. The meetings are completed via video conference. The board makes recommendations to the Juvenile Court and interested parties involved in the case.
Currently, boards in Maricopa County are reviewing the cases of about 5,200 children. Volunteers receive training.
In preparation for a board meeting, volunteers receive court documents and other case materials via a secured website about 10 days before the meeting. Board members prepare questions to clarify and gather information.
Interested parties for each case can appear before the board and speak about their concerns, successes, wants and needs and the board members are allowed to ask questions. A program specialist prepares a written report with the board’s recommendations and statements by the interested parties.
Volunteers must be at least 21 and pass a fingerprint background check. Apply at AZFCRB.org or 602-452-3400. You can also email RPTFCRB@courts.az.gov to request an application.
Another way to get involved is a program with similar requirements called Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), in which volunteers are appointed by the Court to advocate for a specific child with whom they are paired. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer: AZCASAVolunteer.org.
