Mesa residents eager to develop their leadership potential and get a top-to-bottom understanding of how the city runs and who the players are have a chance to do that right now.
They can to apply for the next Mesa Leadership Training & Development Program that begins in August and runs through April 2024.
The program includes monthly classes, tours and activities.
“Mesa Leadership was inaugurated in 1981 with the belief that every community has potential leaders who are seeking the opportunity to serve and who need exposure to the information, organizations and leaders to make that service possible” said incoming Mesa Leadership board secretary and a 2016 of the program.
She noted that over 800 people have graduated from it, and many have gone on to pursue public office, serve on nonprofit boards or city commissions or “donated their time and energies in a variety of ways to benefit the city of Mesa and its residents.”
Shannon Heinze, another 2016 graduate and former Mesa Leadership board chair, said the program “opens doors for new business relationships and lifelong friendships. If you are looking to really get to know Mesa, apply now.”
Phaedra Earhart, a Class of 2022 graduate and current board member, added, “I always say this is one of the best things I’ve done in my professional life. Would do it all over again.”
There are nine class days, typically on the first Friday of each month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each class highlights a different leadership topic and is related to tsubjects like Mesa’s history, city government and administration, sustainability, municipal services, the arts, and education.
Classes are led by leaders from the community, business and nonprofit organizations.
There also are tours that give “students: a look at the inner workings of important public institutions and businesses in the city such as Mesa Municipal Court, City Hall, Boeing, the Mesa Arts Center, United Food Bank, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and other organizations and nonprofits.
Each student must also “shadow” a local leader and provide an oral and written report back to the class members and program advisors.
Like its counterparts in other East Valley communities, the Mesa Leadership class is required to select and complete a class project that benefits local residents or organizations.
Other activities include ride-a-longs with police, fire personnel, code enforcement inspectors and park rangers and attending a board meeting for a nonprofit organization.
Interested applicants must be at least 25 by June 1and maintain a residence or work in Mesa at the time of application submission.
Program tuition is $1,500 and is due in full by July 1, although some employers are willing to assist with all or part of the tuition.
In addition, partial scholarships based on need may be available through Mesa Leadership.
Sponsored by the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and part of the Mesa Business in Education Foundation, Mesa Leadership is administered by volunteers who serve as board members, program and curriculum development committees, and community liaisons.
Information: recruitment@mesaleadership.org or mesaleadership.org/join
