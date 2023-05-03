For 20 years, the Arizona Women’s Partnership has been giving grants to small nonprofits in Arizona that generally receive little attention.
The all-volunteer philanthropic nonprofit, headed by Paula Cullison, awarded $33,500 to 22 recipients this year.
In the East Valley, they include About Care for the Elderly and Neighbors Who Care, which provide services to the underserved/poor elderly; Ballet Folklorico Quezalli AZ, which provides cultural opportunities for Hispanic youth based in Mesa; and Desert Sounds Performing Arts, which provides musical instruments and instruction for low-income youth in Mesa.
“Our mission addresses disadvantaged women, children and families throughout Arizona,” Cullison said. “Grant recipients address a culturally and racially diverse population of the disadvantaged.”
The nonprofits provide services for domestic violence, child abuse, literacy, English as a Second Language, refugee families, hunger, homelessness, youth programs and the elderly.
The 92 recipients that benefit from the partnership, some annually, collectively help 250,000 people, Cullison said.
Control Alt Delete is a Mesa-based agency Laura Pahules created in 2019 to help domestic violence victims escape their situations.
“Just like resetting my computer, sometimes you need to reset your life,” Pahules said, referring to the agency’s unusual name.
At last count, Control Alt Delete has facilitated 11,879 escapes from domestic violence that have included 23,108 children.
Since January 2021, the agency has rescued 803 senior citizens and 4,610 pets. At least 381 victims were military veterans and 210 escapes were men.
For the third year in a row, the all-volunteer, home-based nonprofit has received a grant from the partnership. This year’s amount of $2,000 will be used to provide two-night stays in a hotel for distressed women with children.
Pahules said that recipients find her agency through a referral from their victim advocate, the prosecutor office, and crisis response units with police and fire departments.
“When a referral comes in, we can typically have that escape completed within minutes,” she said.
Pahules noted that many well-funded organizations that helped domestic violence victims in the Valley have approached Control Alt Delete for assistance because “we help in ways that they are unable to.”
As a life-long activist focused on women’s rights, social justice and peace, Cullison said she is aware of the ongoing need to address critical issues.
Growing up in New York as a daughter of immigrant parents from Italy, she was taught to help others.
“My parents were blue-collar union member workers,” she recalled. Her father was a pressman at the New York Times and her mother was a self-taught seamstress who worked for several fashion designers.
“Neither completed grammar school, but they instilled in me and my two siblings the importance of a good education,” she said. “We three graduated from the City University of New York, which was established in the late 1930s as a network of tuition-free colleges for the children of immigrants.”
Soon, Cullison was giving back to the community.
In the 1970s, she volunteered to help Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers labor union. She also participated in the first Earth Day event.
“At that time, the No War Toys movement was gaining momentum,” she recalled. “It was a time of consciousness raising on a great number of issues, including the Women’s Movement.”
She also worked on the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in 1976.
Cullison moved to Arizona in 1974, and worked in corporate marketing. Toward the end of her career, as president of Women in Management she worked with the leaders of Phoenix and created more than 100 events for “1985 The Year for All Arizona Women.”
She created her nonprofit in 2002.
“I had originally planned to raise $100,000, but the beat continued,” she said. “The amazing part is that we have awarded over $600,000 in grants to date.”
Small nonprofits like Control Alt Delete appreciate the help.
“As a survivor of domestic violence myself, I know the needs well and am glad to be able to help,” Pahules said. “The most vulnerable time for a survivor is when they are escaping, so to be a part of that is what keeps me going.”
She said the partnership grant is “truly life-saving” because every single case of domestic violence has the potential to become lethal. “Being able to help these survivors find their safety is a true gift,” she said.
Pahules, who has based the agency out of her home and operates with the help of volunteers, is able to use 100 percent of the grant funds for the charity.
Cullison works with several donors, chiefly the Violet M. Johnson Family Foundation, a philanthropical grant maker in the Southwest.
“I am so grateful to all who have come my way to help make Arizona Women’s Partnership grants possible,” she said.
“This is an oft-quoted cliche, but I like to remind people that ‘it takes a village.’ I feel like the conductor of an orchestra. We play beautiful music when we work together for the benefit of others.”
Information:
Arizona Women’s Partnership at azwp.org or paulacullison@aol.com.
Control Alt Delete at laurap@dvcontrolaltdelete.org.
