The East Valley Pops Orchestra under the direction of maestros Julie Mahoney and Chris Perry will present their final concert of spring 2023 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, March 28.
Since the 1980s, this group of professional musicians has been entertaining the East Valley with popular tunes and light classical music intermixed with some joking.
Although there is no admission charge for the concert, donations are requested to support young musicians and local school music programs through the Bill & Cynthia Richey Scholarship fund by “passing the plate” at each of their performances.
The music starts at 7 p.m. but people can come early for a champagne, wine and candlelight event hosted by the St. Mark’s hospitality committee with coffee and cookies, wine and cheese.
That begins at 6 p.m. in the Courtyard and all donations go to St. Mark’s, which has been serving Mesa since 1909.
The Mark Down’s Thrift Store will also be open for anyone wishing to shop for bargains, Easter items, gifts and home accessories.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located at 322 N. Horne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.