Lōkahi Teams, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit, scored in helping the Poston Junior High School boys and girls soccer teams get new jerseys with an assist from Assistant Principal Rachel Hassan and parents group Treasurer Jennifer Greer.
“It’s like when the stars align and just everything seemed to just work out perfectly,” Hassan said. “But I know it wasn’t just by chance.”
Lōkahi Teams supports school and recreational youth athletic programs by helping them secure equipment, uniforms and even facilities.
Hassan, who has 18 years of experience in Mesa in both elementary schools and community college, is in her first year at the junior high level while Greer is secretary for the Poston Parent Network.
“I can’t take credit,” Greer said “It really is Lōkahi Teams; they’re just amazing.”
Hassan said the girls played their first game of the season in their old jerseys in mid-August. Boys soccer starts later this year.
Less than a week after the girls’ season started, Lōkahi Teams presented the girls with their new jerseys.
Hassan said money has been a problem for both soccer programs since the 2011-2012 school year, when Mesa Public Schools officially moved its ninth graders into high schools.
“We want to make sure that we are keeping their sports alive and giving our students an outlet,” Hassan said, explaining that school looks for ways to support that goal.
“Junior high definitely has less funding,” Hassan said. “And we are always looking for more help and more resources to keep our teams afloat.”
Lōkahi Teams – which takes its name for the Hawaiian word for “harmony” and “teamwork” –thought it could help Hassan realize that goal.
CEO Ryan Blakeman said that over the past year, the nonprofit has helped supplement other athletic programs including Mesa, Westwood, Dobson and Red Mountain high schools.
“Any need that a school has … if we can meet that need, we’ll help,” Blakeman said.
Blakeman knows firsthand the struggles of youth sports coaches given that he is in his 11th year as the wrestling coach at Fremont Junior High School in Mesa.
Until a few years ago, Blakeman would reach out to his friends who owned local businesses and ask them for sponsorships to help purchase equipment such as shirts and wrestling shoes.
His wife Jamie started Lōkahi civil engineering firm in Scottsdale in 2019 and felt a charitable arm would help other needy schools’ athletic programs the way Ryan had been helping Fremont.
“She wanted to expand upon what I was doing at Fremont to the rest of the city,” Ryan said.
A lifelong athlete who has coached numerous kids, including four of his own, Ryan said both he and his wife want every kid to have the same opportunity to play in sports.
“I’ve seen so many kids and the impact sports can make in their lives that it was just something that that we felt was important to kind of expand upon,” he said.
Ryan was a running back for University of San Diego football in the mid-90s
and eventually moved on to Northern Arizona University to complete his masters degree.
Ryan said he hopes to expand his efforts and provide equipment for every junior high in the Valley and scholarships for program fees for any high school athlete who needs help.
“I would just love to get to the point where we have the funding to be able to just go out and impact as many kids as we possibly can every year,” Blakeman said.
“The community can help us with both support and also with helping spread the word on what we’re doing,” Ryan said.
Information: Lokahiteams.org.
