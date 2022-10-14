An Army veteran and a college gymnast walked into a physical therapist’s office and walked out with a new business idea.
And as a result, Arizona Performance officially opened its 5,600-square-foot sports performance facility in East Mesa on Oct. 1.
Founders Dr. Julie Cortina and Larry Ortega know the importance of physical fitness and what the human body can accomplish.
But, make no mistake, their facility isn’t the typical run-of-the-mill physical therapy establishment.
“We’re experts on the body and how the body moves,” Cortina said. “And so, we can use that to guide people.”
Cortina, head of clinical operations, moved to Arizona at age 12 and had participated in gymnastics since she was 4.
That dedication earned her a full-ride scholarship to the University of Minnesota, where she earned a degree in sport management.
Upon returning to Arizona, she became a personal trainer and eventually realized her calling to earn her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from A.T. Still University in Mesa.
Ortega, head of operations, has more than 25 years of golf experience that were interrupted between 2004 and 2009 by tours of duty to Iraq and Afghanistan during his time with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and wellness from Arizona State University and an associate degree in the physical therapy assistant program at Carrington College.
Ortega and Cortina became friends working together at a local physical therapy office. But working at “a really busy clinic” convinced them they could do things better.
The business partners said they always talked about bringing patients a more “intimate” experience than the 15-minute rotating-door appointments they watched other physical therapists offer.
“We would just talk about how it’d be nice to kind of do things differently,” Julie said.
Along with Amy Ortega, the institute’s head of marketing and media – and Larry’s wife of nine years –they started planning this idea two years ago as a collaborative effort.
After losing his job because of the pandemic, Larry worked out of the family’s garage teaching one-on-one golf performance techniques.
Golf has remained a passion of his since he was 9 and his parents bought a membership at a local golf course in Alamosa, Colorado.
“It was basically daycare,” Larry recalled. “I played 36 holes a day, go to the driving range – it was kind of a paradise.”
Amy said she wanted to see how the group could combine their experiences into a “patient-first” business.
They decided that the pandemic and garage golf business pointed to a new path.
After some collaboration and real estate help from Sam Cortina, Julie’s husband, a Realtor since 2014, the team found their current location at 8607 East Pecos Road in East Mesa.
The Arizona Performance Institute doesn’t look like much when you first walk in.
But behind the modest waiting area and two patient rooms is a spacious athletic room that rivals most fitness centers and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.
They help the institute live up to its owners’ motto: “Expect Better.”
“When we say that, we mean better support, better experience, better outcomes,” Amy said. “We want – from the time someone walks in the door – for it to not just feel like a clinic or facility but to feel like an experience for them.”
Larry said people can expect an educational experience to help them both regain athletic momentum and to excel beyond what they thought they felt comfortable with.
“We want to be able to educate and teach people,” Larry said. “Because that is, bar none, the number one foundation of somebody getting better is to understand exactly what’s going on.”
Unlike traditional physical therapy offices, Larry said they don’t have row upon row of therapy beds and elastic stretching bands to work out with.
“We wanted to be able to have people experience something that’s bigger, have more tools for them,” Larry said.
With a golf swing simulator imported from Sweden and more than 40,000 pounds of equipment, AZPI has the tools and the talent, they believe.
Combined with his education at ASU, Carrington, and real-world experience in high school golf and the military, Larry also has earned certification from Titleist Performance Institute.
That education translates to the patients in the institute’s one-on-one or small two to four-person classes that help identify performance inefficiencies, including a TPI 16-point assessment.
And if golf is not a client’s sport, the institute’s owners believe they can help a client in other ways, from improving their athletic performance to rehabilitating an old injury.
Ortega and Cortina also believe their combined background gives them the knowledge to help virtually any athlete in any sport who may walk through the door.
“If you walked through the doors, and you have a specific sport you want to get better at, bring it on,” Ortega said.
Whether someone has played professional sports or pick-up basketball on the weekends for the last 30 years, Julie said quitting is the last thing they want anyone to do.
“We want you to keep doing the things that you enjoy doing,” Julie said. “Let’s just figure out a way that we can do it.”
Information: azpipt.com.
