New Mesa clinic addresses various disorders

With a mission to help people troubled by a wide variety of mental disorders, the OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center has opened a 21,000-square-foot clinic in Mesa.
“It is our vision and passion to help all those who suffer from obsessive- compulsive, anxiety, and trauma-related disorders,” said COO Lynne Sill, stating the Mesa location is a critical step toward achieving the company’s mission.
“We are excited to bring our expertise and proven success to the area,” she said.
The facility – which is in-network with several insurance companies – offers intensive outpatient care people from age 5 and up.
Morgan VanderVeen, clinical outreach specialist, said the Mesa clinic is the company’s third and its first outside Utah, where thousands of patients have been served.
She said the two Utah clinics since 2015 have helped over 3,000 individuals reduce their symptoms on average by 50–70%.
“There aren’t enough resources, both in the Rocky Mountain West and in the Southwest,” VanderVeen said. “So, we noticed that there’s an enormous need in this area and that was a primary motivation moving forward with the Mesa location.”
The Mesa location offers outpatient, intensive outpatient and community group therapy.
Its 10 providers include three therapists, one intern and clinical assistant that specialize in obsessive compulsive spectrum disorders and anxiety disorders. VanderVeen said the center will “continue hiring as client load builds up.”
The most important factor VanderVeen said people should understand is that anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders are conditions that affect millions of Americans every day.
While TV, movies and pop culture have characterized OCD as an obsession with cleanliness and organization, VanderVeen said the reality is far different.
“It’s characterized by a bunch of obsessions and compulsions and those can look so many different ways,” VanderVeen said.
Some of those symptoms can include compulsive behavior, meaningless repetition of one’s own words, repetitive movements or ritualistic behavior.
According to the International OCD Foundation, some estimates indicate that it can take up to 14–17 years from the onset of symptoms for a person to get an appropriate diagnosis and effective treatment for OCD.
One of the most effective treatments VanderVeen said they specialize in is exposure-based therapy, in which a client is encouraged to safely face their fear and retrain their brain to process that fear differently.
Exposure-based therapy is also used to treat specific phobias and anxiety disorders.
“We’re essentially slowly exposing the brain to a fear that it’s misperceiving to try to teach it that it’s not actually in danger and that they don’t need to perform the compulsions to keep themselves safe,” VanderVeen said.
A similar treatment called prolonged exposure is used for victims of severe trauma.
VanderVeen said that with the right care, it is possible to achieve a “really significant” reduction in symptoms.
“It’s really important to seek specialized care for these diagnoses because they’re so commonly mistreated, and we want to help be that resource for Mesa,” VanderVeen said.
Information: theocdandanxietytreatmentcenter.com
