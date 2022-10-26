The Arizona Museum of Natural History Foundation is hosting its annual pub crawl fundraiser, Beer N’ Bones, in two sessions on Friday, Oct. 28.
The event, which begins at the Arizona Museum of Natural History at 53 N. Macdonald, and includes a pub crawl within walking distance of its downtown Mesa partners is an adults-only festival of local craft beers, cider, wine, soft drinks and small bites.
Guests will be entertained by a variety of activities such as beerology panel talks, live animal stations, interactive STEM activities and opportunities to talk with science experts – and exclusive discounts on food and beverages offered by partners to Beer N’ Bones participants.
The sessions, 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., are $40 each and include access to science programming, downtown Mesa discounts, and four food/drink tickets to use onsite at eight food-and-beverage options.
This year’s onsite partners include Simple Soda, Beer Research Institute, Bone Haus Brewing, Cider Corps, Desert Monk, Flying Basset and Roses by the Stairs. Small bites are to be provided by Main Street Sweets and the Queen Bee food truck.
The museum is a “must-see” for dinosaur lovers, the main attraction is Dinosaur Mountain, with animatronic dinosaurs, a 3-story indoor waterfall and a flash flood that happens every 30 minutes. If dinosaurs are not your interest, pan for gold, learn about volcanoes or discover Arizona’s connections to civilizations like the Maya.
