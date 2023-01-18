The Mesa-based Native American Fatherhood and Families Association is addressing wellness and mental health in two separate ways.
Its second annual Healing Together Conference begins today, Jan. 15, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa in conjunction with the Native Wellness Institute from Gresham, Oregon, White Bison from Colorado Springs, Colorado and Native Dad’s Network from Sacramento.
The conference “will share an exemplary level of Indigenous programming of learning and healing assisting all Native communities,” according to association spokeswoman Valerie Hollobaugh.
She said the organizations will discuss suicide prevention, the impact of Indigenous mentors protecting ancestral cultural teachings, restoring family unity and many other topics and approaches.
“The combined professional experiences and skills as well as the use of Indigenous culture as a prevention, intervention and treatment to fill the void in education and services in wellness is a powerful and appropriate response to communities worldwide,” she said.
Meanwhile, NAFFA will be releasing its fourth curriculum on suicide prevention, a 12-week curriculum that will be taught across the country starting this month.
Holobaugh said the curriculum “gives a unique approach of recognizing the beauty of life and highlights the power of love when family, friends and professionals come together to assist those in need” and that it emphasizes “an individual’s self-worth.”
“Those in the suicide prevention program are reminded of their true personal identity which brings each individual back to a purpose driven life,” she said.
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and among higher for Native Americans and Alaskan Native people.
“NAFFA understands the seriousness of this problem,” Hollobaugh said. “The goal of this curriculum is for participants and their families and friends to recognize the signs of those who might be thinking about committing suicide and assisting them to understand how valuable they are to others. Everyone has value and is precious.”
The curriculum is a natural outgrowth of the 11-year-old association’s mission to strengthen Native American families through responsible fatherhood.
Founder Albert Pooley developed the Fatherhood Is Sacred program to promote that mission, stressing a “purpose-driven life.”
“We are worth more than the worst mistake we have ever made,” Pooley said. “You’re not as alone as you feel as life is a complex journey viewed through many different lenses.”
More information: nativeamericanfathers.org/suicideprevention or 480-833-5007.
NAFFA began in 2002 with just one father and the mission of bringing men back to strengthening their families after witnessing too many families being torn apart. Since then, the Arizona non-profit has strengthened relationships and families through four curricula:
Fatherhood Is Sacred® Motherhood Is Sacred® (FIS/MIS), Linking Generations by Strengthening Relationships®, Addressing Family Violence & Abuse® and Suicide Prevention.
All NAFFA curricula use time honored cultural principles and practices as a foundation to build strong families that are resilient to divorce, domestic and substance abuse, suicide and human trafficking. The result of these programs has been an increased awareness of the sacred purposes of families with strengthened relationships and communities. With no direct federal funding, NAFFA has over 60,000 parents have enrolled in local chapters and 2,000 facilitators have been certified to teach the FIS/MIS curriculum across the US.
For more information on the Health Together Conference please see: https://www.nativeamericanfathers.org/2023healingtogether or call 480-833-5007.
