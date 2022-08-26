It may be hard to believe to know that Mesa was once a mecca for entertainment, the only Valley city besides Phoenix that offered regular appearances by groups and performers of all kinds.
But a new exhibit that goes on public display starting Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Mesa Historical Museum likely will quell any skepticism.
The exhibit, titled “Early Entertainment in Mesa,” offers a collection of theater, movie and television photos and objects that give people a look at “how various forms of entertainment have captivated and transformed local audiences for over a century,” explained museum Executive Director Susan Ricci.
“We’re highlighting all the earliest entertainment venues in the early 1900s,” she said, adding the exhibit includes relics from long-gone places like the Zenos Co-op Manufacturing and Mercantile Company, which, until it was destroyed in a fire in the 1920s, used to host dances.
Then there are pieces of memorabilia from the old Nile Theater, Mesa’s first air-conditioned building, which once had been the place to catch the latest on the silver screen.
And there was a dance theater started by a local rancher who didn’t think there was enough entertainment for young people.
“It was very important to them,” Ricci explained. “We have quotes from people that they just would not miss a Friday night dance. It was just so important to the social life of everybody in the area.”
And there are artifacts from the Mezona, a multi-purpose facility that housed dances, theatrical productions, funerals, operas, fairs, movies.
According to saltriverstories.org, the Mezona hosted Mesa’s first Edison moving picture machine in 1909 and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held dances as well as classes and welfare projects there.
The building started as a dance hall when it opened on Valentine’s Day 1908, Ricci said. During a private reception this Saturday before the 10 a.m. opening of the exhibits, guests will hear from Dilworth Brinton, the last general manager of the Mezona who was preceded in that job by his father and before that, his grandfather.
This exhibit will run through June, 2022 and is part of the Mesa Historical Museum’s annual rotation of special exhibits that highlight significant aspects of Mesa’s history.
Most of the items were already in the museum – including a crystal “disco ball” that had been hanging in the museum’s now-closed auditorium actually harkened well to an era long before the BeeGees and Donna Summer.
“It’s been hanging there for years and most of us didn’t know why that was hanging there,” Ricci said. “We just thought it was from a disco event, but it was actually from the Mezona.”
The true origin was discovered as the museum staff combed through a book about the Mezona that had been written by Mesa resident Nancy Dana Norton.
“She interviewed all these people that grew up going to the Mezona and as I was looking through the book, I saw a picture of the disco ball and I thought it looked just like the one in our auditorium, and sure enough, it was.”
The exhibit also pays homage to four entertainers who called Mesa home at one point or another, including its latest celebrity actor Tony Kotsur, this year’s winner of the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in “CODA.”
Also memorialized is the late country-western singer Waylon Jennings, who is buried in Mesa Cemetery; Jim Adkins, lead guitarist from the band Jimmy Eat World; and band leader and singer Buck Owens, who used to play his guitar and sing on the sidewalks of downtown Mesa before he set out to make fame and fortune in California in the 1940s.
The development of the exhibit was led by museum Operations Manager Shannon Maki.
It will be open to the public through next June at the museum, 2345 N. Horne, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission ranges from $4 for those 5 to 17 years old to $7 for adults ($5 for seniors). Information: mesahistoricalmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.