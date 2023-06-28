The drive to plan Mesa’s future is on.
City officials have launched the Mesa Urban Labs for residents, businesses and others to help shape Mesa’s 2050 General Plan
Starting June 26, Mesa will hold six interactive community planning workshops, to gather resident input for the 2050 General Plan, Transit Master Plan, Transportation Master Plan and other critical city plans.
“The Mesa Urban Labs provide an opportunity for dialogue among Mesa staff, elected officials, residents, business owners and stakeholders to participate in envisioning and shaping the City’s future growth,” the city said in an announcement.
The workshops will take place over a month in each of the six council districts.
“Different areas of Mesa have different characteristics and unique challenges. There is no one better than those who have a stake in Mesa to shape the future of their neighborhoods, take charge of their communities and help formulate a plan that represents their vision for Tomorrow’s Mesa,” said Mesa City Manager Chris Brady.
The General Plan is the guiding document for development.
Mesa residents can also provide feedback starting July 1 at tomorrowsmesa.com to contribute their ideas and perspectives.
“Mesa is committed to creating a future that reflects the aspiration and needs of its residents and stakeholders,” said Development Services Director Nana Appiah.
“City leaders and staff members will be present throughout the workshops to answer questions, share their perspectives and facilitate discussion on important topics,” he added.
The workshop schedule:
•District 2, 9-11 a.m. July 8, Jefferson Recreation Center, 120 S Jefferson Ave.
•District 4, 6-8 p.m. July 8, Community Rooms at the Luster Building, 640 N. Mesa Drive.
•District 1, 6-8 p.m. July 12, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Mesa, 807 N. Stapley Drive.
•District 3, 6-8 p.m. July 26, Dobson Ranch Community Center, 2719 S. Reyes.
Additional in-person and digital public engagement opportunities will be available in fall 2023 and early 2024.
The city also has formed the General Plan Citizen Advisory Committee, which it said “represents a diverse cross-section of Mesa residents and works with city staff to guide and advise the General Plan update.
The committee will review and recommend an updated plan to the Mesa City Council. The committee will hold meetings in the lower floor of City Council Chambers at 4:30 p.m. July 24, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Dec. 11 and March 18.
City Council will vote on the plan in the summer of 2024, and Mesa voters ratify the plan during the November 2024 election.
