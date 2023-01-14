Want a custom pen in Bolivian rosewood to sign checks? Andy Trotti will turn it out for you.
Or one in Brazilian ebony for extending birthday greetings? Maybe, one in desert ironwood for winter postcards extolling the Arizona sunshine?
The Mesa man turns these woods and others on his lathe, and an hour later, people can start stylishly making their point on paper.
The Navy veteran has been creating custom pens and pencils for about 15 years in his home studio, Pens by Andy.
He visits local crafts fairs and other events where he sells them at his table and donates his pens to nonprofits, including the Southwest Veterans Chamber of Commerce & Foundation, of which he is a member.
He offers some pens in acrylic, others in antler. Most, however, are from exotic woods including bocote, buckeye burl, zebrawood, ziricote, Gabon ebony, kingwood, figured maple, birdseye maple, pink ivory, claro walnut and magnificently figured spalted tamarind.
“If someone wants a special wood, I will try to get it for a custom job, but they can’t be in a rush,” Trotti said.
Christine Ely, a website developer and CRM specialist at Sonet Dynamics LLC in Phoenix, has a few of Trotti’s pens and has also used them as promotional items, noting that he offers laser engraving for a personalizing element.
“Andy has a special skill in making these pens so that every one of them is unique,” Ely said.
To approach a task, Trotti selects the style of pen he wants to turn, thin to bulbous, then selects the wood and mills it to ¾ inch-by 6 inches.
With a radial arm saw, he cuts the wood to the length of the brass pen tubes to be inserted; he scuffs these with sandpaper so they will hold the glue and adhere to the wood. He squares the end of the blank wood, then drills a hole to the size required to accept the appropriate tube style.
He inserts this, squaring it with a sander or a drill press, then attaches the assembly to the lathe for turning and finishing. Finally, he assembles the pen. This takes about an hour for simple woods to three or more for some exotics.
He acquires most wood species from other woodworkers and wood stores.
His favorite is Turners Warehouse in Gilbert, where owner Chad Schimmel, a turner as well, has been selling wood-turning supplies, scheduling demos and developing internet videos about the art since opening the store in 2016. He does not sell Trotti’s work or anyone else’s.
“Andy listens to what folks want and always does his best to make it happen,” said Schimmel, who met Trotti about four years ago. “He is also always learning and open to trying new things or new techniques, which is a great attitude to have for a maker.”
Born in Chicago in March 1943, Trotti moved to Arizona in January 1980.
“I’ve been in the same house in Mesa all the time,” he said proudly.
While at sea, he manned a mine sweeper and, after leaving the service, worked in retail management for Montgomery Ward for 35 years until the pioneer retailer closed. Since, then, he’s been selling promotional specialties when he’s not at his bench.
He started turning pens about 15 years ago just to keep busy, explaining that television is not worth his time.
“At a woodworking store, a turner was demonstrating, and I stayed, watched and then started buying the equipment needed to turn pens. I continued to buy kits and tools but when I had so many and nowhere to put more pens and equipment, my wife told me I have to do something with the finished pens,” he added.
So, he began donating his handiwork to charitable organizations such as the Southwest Veterans Chamber of Commerce, which supports many 501c3 charities, especially those working to reduce the high rate of veteran suicide.
“I am still donating pens to organizations and started to go to the crafts markets for money to continue donating and stay busy,” he said.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Tom Sheets, the group’s executive director, said that he’s seen a wide variety of Trotti’s work, including one in the shape of a baseball bat he bought for his ‘baseball-fanatic’ grandson.
“I have observed hundreds of pens and pencils he has created, both from wood and acrylic,” Sheets said. “I am particularly impressed with his ability to find beautiful exotic wood from around the world and craft beautiful products from them.
“Recipients of his pens are always delighted, and many come back for subsequent purchases.”
Information: avtsales.com
