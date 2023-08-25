Mesa woman turns a make-believe story into a legacy

As a little girl growing up in Massachusetts, Dr. Kristin Robinson loved to hear her dad’s stories about a make-believe critter called Larry the Lobster.
Now, as a naturopathic doctor living in Eastmark with her husband and four dogs, Robinson has transformed Larry the Lobster into a children’s book of the same name.
The story centers Larry, a friendly lobster that likes helping others, and Rocky, a grumpy lobster that tends to start trouble. One day, they meet and something unexpected happens that will teach children that standing up for themselves doesn’t always have to end in conflict.
“My dad inspired this book,” explained Robinson, explaining he would tell the story to her and her siblings – and “one that he still tells his grandkids.”
“I had always thought that this story was something he read out of a book and had memorized over the years of telling it.”
Robinson was surprised when her dad, Edward D. (Ed) Harrison III, told her nothing could be farther from the truth. He fessed up and told her “this story was his own creation,” she said.
But after hearing that, she added, “I just knew that I had to find a way to get his story into print as it was such a memorable childhood experience and a part of his legacy.”
“I wanted his story to come to life into something tangible,” Robinson added. “This whole journey was more about honoring my dad and gifting him with his story in print than it is about me publishing a book.”
For several months she collaborated with her father via in-person visits as well as online.
“This whole process was new to me and took quite a bit longer than I had anticipated,” Robinson recalled.
“There were some hold-ups with the copyrighting office due to my own errors with incorrectly filing – not to mention working on this while in medical school, and reading lots of blogs and watching YouTube videos to learn as much as I could about …the legalities with self-publishing.”
Robinson also had to find an illustrator and eventually discovered one who lives in New Hampshire with Kristen Niedzielski.
“I wanted this done right and figured the extra time was well-invested in making his story come to life,” Robinson said, adding that her illustrator “really went above and beyond to offer insight and suggestions for the self-publishing process, as she has self-published several books of her own.”
Robinson said she’s startled by the book’s reception in the marketplace, calling it “unexpectedly amazing!”
“My dad especially has received an outpouring of congratulatory calls and texts from family, friends, and previous co-workers, many of whom have purchased quite a few copies of our book,” she said.
“Larry the Lobster” is now available in both hardcover and paperback formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and internationally.
Information: kristinrobinsonauthor.com and kmncreativityne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.