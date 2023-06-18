A Mesa woman has been named the local coordinator of International Cultural Exchange Services, which arranges exchange student visits.
Sheri Trimmer said she is excited about working with international high school students and the local families that host them.
She feels that the presence of exchange students in local schools and communities increases mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
“I am from Arizona and have lived here all my life,” Trimmer said. “When my kids were younger, I had always thought about hosting an exchange student.
“Life happened and I became a single mom, so I was never able to do that. I had some friends in high school that were exchange students, and I thought it was amazing that they were able to do that.”
In her capacity as a local coordinator, Trimmer will at least have a chance to meet international students.
“I love learning about new cultures and love getting to know people,” she said.
She will be working with families and schools in Mesa and in surrounding areas.
Trimmer is currently looking for families that would like to host for the 2023-24 school year.
Exchange students live as a member of the host family – not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules – and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses.
Host families provide room and board and “loving parental guidance,” Trimmer said.
Trimmer will be responsible for answering questions, giving advice and providing general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES: Sheri Trimmer at strimmer@icesusa.org.
ICES is a nonprofit dedicated “to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.”
