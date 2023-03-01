Mesa resident Renee Bellefeuille says golden retrievers are such friendly canines, they would enjoy meeting fellow goldens as much as their owners.
So between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Bellefeuille will hold her fourth annual Gathering of Goldens at Red Mountain Park, 7445 E. Brown Road, Mesa.
This year, Bellefeuille is adding a parade around the park for the dogs and their proud owners in a gathering that has steadily frown since she started it three years ago.
Though the event is free, she’s adding a charitable dimension with “Goldens Giving for a Good Cause” and asks attendees to bring canned dog food for donation to Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert.
“Our goal is to collect 500 cans or more,” she said, although she doesn’t want donations of Beneful, Old Roy or Alpo.
The on-leash event is open only to dogs that are up to date on their vaccines and are pet- and people-friendly.
She’s encouraged by the growing popularity of her event, which last year attracted 50 Golden Retrievers.
“I think pairing charitable events with fun get-togethers is a great way to bring awareness to local organizations that do so much good,” she said.
Bellefeuille has high hopes for the event’s impact. When she started the gathering in 2020, “My goal was to meet regularly for other outdoor activities which we could do with our dogs such as hiking, camping and going to dog friendly events and also just share training tips and ‘talk Golden.’”
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit right after (the 2020) event so this was not possible.”
Bellefeuille calls her golden retriever JayBee – which is short for his official name, JayBee Chapter 5, Life is Good.
He’s about 7 years old and is her fifth Golden.
“Golden Retrievers are such a great breed,” she said. “They love to socialize with people and other dogs. Since the event is at City of Mesa park and not a dog park, the dogs needed to be on leashes. However, I think the dogs and people attending still enjoyed themselves.”
Information: 602-793-9434.
