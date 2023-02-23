It’s a play that goes wrong in every sense of the word, but the mishaps, setbacks and mistakes come together to deliver high comedy in “The Play that Goes Wrong: High School Edition.”
Fresh off Broadway, the smash-hit farce is presented by Limelight Performing Arts.
With a cast of 13 teenage actors from across the Valley, Limelight is the first theater in Arizona to present “The Play that Goes Wrong: High School Edition.” Performances are Feb. 24-March 5 at Limelight’s Artspace Theatre, 511 W. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert.
“I wanted to be in this show because I was able to see it last summer in New York and thought it was hilarious,” said Mesa resident Lauren Martineau, 16, who plays the role of Sandra in the Setback cast.
She’s not the only one who thinks so. Hailed as a “gut-busting hit” by the New York Times, “The Play that Goes Wrong” won an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, snagged two Tony Awards and is the longest-running show in the 100-year history of London’s Old Red Lion Theatre.
A hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, this play-within-a-play follows a woefully misguided troupe of players during their opening night performance of “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”
Forgotten lines, technical gaffes and set malfunctions all conspire to ruin the show, but cast members persist – and persist – in their quest to arrive at the final curtain call.
“Anyone who has done live theater knows that things rarely go as planned, so actors have to be ready at all times to improvise and keep the show moving forward,” said director Christian Graca.
“What’s so hilarious about the play is watching this troupe of woebegone actors persevere with their very serious murder mystery, even when literally everything goes wrong.”
London Foushee, a 15-year-old Mesa resident, plays the stagehand whose job is to keep things moving smoothly – though her efforts have the opposite effect.
“Anything that is supposed to go wrong with this show, I get to help make it happen,” she said.
Allie Weid, 14, also of Mesa, plays Sandra in the Mishap cast. Fittingly, she experiences an outsize share of mishaps.
“Sandra plays Florence Colleymore, Charles Haversham’s fiancée, in the murder mystery, but the whole time she is really having an affair with his brother,” said Allie.
“Sandra gets injured and knocked out throughout the show, though none of her accidents have anything to do with the affair.”
Sandra isn’t the only one who gets hurt. “The Play that Goes Wrong” is full of physical comedy – like pratfalls, fist fights and falling props – and boasts a set that is second to none.
“The set is its own character in this production,” said Graca. “Built by Jorge Forero and Joe Woodward, it was created expressly to malfunction, upping the comedic value because if the set goes wrong, everything else goes wrong.”
The cast can’t wait to open the curtain – as long as they can keep from laughing.
“The hardest part of this show is probably keeping a straight face,” said 15-year-old McKenna Henry of Mesa, who plays Taylor, the sound booth tech who ends up onstage.
“The lines are so funny that it’s really hard not to laugh when things go wrong,” McKenna added.
Like Taylor, Shayla Forero’s character, Annie, is meant to work behind the scenes, but she, too, ends up in the show.
“Annie is the stage manager who ends up having to go onstage,” said the 14-year-old, an eighth-grade student at ASU Preparatory Academy in Mesa. “She has a huge character arc and ends up finding out she was born to act and would kill for the role – literally.”
As the saying goes, comedy is harder than drama, but Graca knows her performers have what it takes.
“These actors were off-book after only a couple of weeks of rehearsal,” she said. “That means they’ve spent the last month developing their characters, adding nuances, perfecting their line delivery and playing off each other.
We have run all of the scenes in this show dozens of times, but I laugh so hard I cry at every single rehearsal.”
The play is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service under license from Mischief Worldwide Ltd. The Mischief Production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” was originally produced on the West End Stage by Kenny Wax & Stage Presence and on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax & Stage Presence.
If You Go...
“The Play that Goes Wrong: High School Edition”
Where: Limelight Performing Arts’ Artspace Theatre, 511 W. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert.
When: Feb. 24-March 5. The run includes both matinee and evening performances.
Cost: $15 at ll-pa.org. Group discounts are available.
