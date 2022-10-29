The United States Swim School Association has named Brandon Whitehead of Mesa Educator of the Year among the 12,000 swimming instructors and 400 schools it represents.
The award “recognizes an exceptional educator in the learn-to-swim industry who has a high standard of excellence with what they do (and) highlights teachers who make significant contributions to their students and create a student-centered learning environment,” the association said in a release..
Whitehead has more than 30 years of experience at SWIMkids USA, a 51-year-old family-owned business in Mesa at Guadalupe Road just east of the Loop 101 Price Road Freeway.
“Brandon spends countless hours going above and beyond with his students and our staff by mentoring other instructors and helping students who are struggling or have special abilities and may need extra time and attention,” said SWIMkids USA President and owner Lana Whitehead.
“He has a special gift for being very patient with students and believes they contribute more to him than he does to them. His perseverance and true love for what he does means thousands of children have become safer around water because of his dedication.”
Brandon said the award came as a surprise and credited his coworkers with his success.
“It feels so great after so many hours in the pool putting time and effort into helping students be independent in the water,” he said of the award.
“I learned from so many great instructors who are the very best at what they do, starting with my mom Lana who was my first teacher and the person who taught me everything about excellence in this business.”
The association said Whitehead was nominated by the family of one of his students and “he was selected for the award due to his outstanding service and for demonstrating that he has made a difference in the lives of children.”
“Brandon is a highly-sought after instructor and we are so proud that he received this recognition from his industry peers,” said SWIMkids USA’s General Manager Shaunna Risinger. “He is completely motivated by working to help children be safer around the water and helping students set goals and guiding them to success is something we see him do multiple times a day.”
Information: swimkidsaz.com
