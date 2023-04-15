For the past 13 years, Mesa resident Zach Lewis Beck has made a name for himself by rapping under the moniker Futuristic while also recently launching a clothing line called “Tough Love” and a marketing company called “Indie Amplify.”
But when he decided to make the recently released pop-punk album “Never 2 Late,” sought to show his fans that he’s more than a rapper.
“I’m tired of being put in a box,” he said. “Doing the pop-punk album was super fun and I enjoyed it, but I think people realize I can do anything and I will do anything that I feel like doing.”
Growing up one of nine siblings in Danville, Illinois, he was exposed to all types of music but gravitated toward the pop-punk movement’s lyricism and aggressive rhythms.
“I had a brother who was crazy good at guitar and loved listening to Metallica,” Beck recalled. “My dad was always listening to funk. My sister loves country. My other brother and I loved rap and I liked pop-punk stuff. I grew up liking everything.”
His love of the genre grew further in 2017 when he toured on the Vans Warped Tour as one of two rap acts.
“I was one of the only rappers there but I had one of the biggest turnouts every day at my stage,” Beck said. “People enjoyed my stuff, knew the words and were fans of mine.”
Although he had long admired the genre, he didn’t dive into it until he met members of the Mesa rap-fusion pop-punk This Modern and vocalists Marcus Reardon and Tim “Timo” Willsey.
Beck had heard of the duo’s home studio through pop-punk artist Mike Weakley of the group FigureItOut, with whom Beck was hoping to record.
Ironically, sometime before Beck entered the studio unannounced, Reardon reached out to Beck about working together.
“The funny thing is Marcus was the first person to DM me when he saw that I was kind of changing lanes but blew it off,” Beck said, adding he went to the studio “with the intention of getting some guitar licks and maybe having them add to songs that I already had.”
They would do much more than that.
“We recorded a track called ‘Dead To Me’ that day and we recorded the album ‘Never 2 Late’ within a month,” Beck said. “This album would not be possible without those guys and this album only exists because of those guys.”
Beck said the work has received rave reviews.
“I can kind of break the mold and step into all these different lanes as long as I’m being myself and my intentions are proper,” he said.
“I’ve gotten involved in a lot of different things and I’ve worked with a lot of artists that are maybe outside the realm of what people would expect,” said Beck, an alumnus of McClintock High School in Tempe. “It’s cool to have those different audiences.”
Pop-punk is not the only genre that Beck plans to dabble in this year under the moniker of Futuristic.
He plans to release a remix of a country song, three songs that lyrically address love and relationships and hard-rock tracks with This Modern and Valley trap-metal act Dropout Kings.
“For me, it’s just giving the world as much value as I possibly can and not letting anybody put me in a box,” Beck said.
However, he also plans to release plenty of rap this year.
“Basically, this whole year, I’m just putting out at least one song every week,” he said.
“Every Friday I’ll drop a music video. Every Saturday I’ll drop an educational video on my platform Indie Amplify – which is all about the music industry.
“Every Monday I’ll post a public performance where like I go out in public and play a song. Tuesday I’ll do what I call a ‘tough love conversation’ in the form of a podcast-type clip. Wednesday I’ll do a remake and Thursday I do a give back with my clothing company tough love,” Beck said.
Information: amap.to/futuristic
