Award-winning Mesa poet Paula Goldsmith has just published her a new book, “Nursery Rhymes and More” and will be at a local bookstore next Saturday to sign books and talk to readers about her works.
Goldsmith will appear between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Half Price Books, 6339 E. Southern Ave, Mesa.
A speaker and teacher for groups, schools and conferences since 1984, Goldsmith also teaches business classes on cruise ship tours, relying partly on her experience as a business owner in the past.
Her latest book is a collection of her award-winning nursery rhymes and at the end of each entry, she lists the award she won.
She calls the collection “a fun book for ages 2 to 110” and said she wrote it partly because “many of my readers have been asking me to publish a book with my award-winning international poems.”
“In the back of the book, you will find a place to try writing your poems,” she said. “If you prefer, you can journal about life. Make sure you bring your book to life with color. “
Her body of work includes three children’s books in a series entitled “The Adventures of Baby Cuz,” which, she said, are “designed to bring out creativity and imagination as the children are learning about life.”
Partly coloring books, she said they “can be personalized” and that “children will learn to read, spell and write as they bring their book to life with color.”
Coloring is not only a children’s activity in Goldsmith’s body of work as another book, “Have You Ever Heard An Angel Speak” offers older readers the chance to personalize their experience by coloring in them.
Goldsmith builds opportunities to personalize her books in another work. “HURT Personalize Your Book: provides readers a chance to include a journal.
She also has written a novel, “The Little Wooden Man, ” about three best friends trying to solve a mystery.
More information about her can be found at PaulasStories.com
