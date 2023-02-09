As a poet, Austin Davis uses his artistry as much to reflect the feelings of the people he helps as he does to his own inner thoughts and struggles.
And his latest poetry novella, “Compulsive Swim” continues that effort as the 23-year-old Mesa resident explores the current mental health, housing, and fentanyl crises in Arizona and across the country.
Davis will be discussing his book and reading selections from it between 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Saguaro Room of Mesa Public Library, 64 E. First St.
Davis runs the nonprofit AZ Hugs for the Houseless, a program started by Arizona Jews for Justice whose mission is “to spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy and love to those living on the streets.”
Every week, in collaboration with ASU Project Humanities and other volunteers, Davis and his team deliver care packs, food, water, tents and special request items to the unsheltered in the Valley and across the state.
“In the last year we’ve seen a significant rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness around the Valley,” he said. “A lot of our neighbors simply don’t make enough money to afford to live.
“Every week I get calls from folks who are being evicted soon, have just been evicted, or are in need of rental assistance. Every week I also get calls from families facing housing insecurity. A large number of these calls are from single moms with children.”
Working one-on-one with each family, AZ Hugs creates a pathway towards shelter and housing, finding them placement, and supporting each family with hotel rooms.
In addition, he said, “every day we help connect people experiencing homelessness to detox, rehab, shelter and other supportive services. “
Part of all that work inspired his fifth novella because he has seen the devastation brought on individuals and families by the fentanyl crisis.
“The fentanyl crisis in the valley is something I think we really need to have larger community conversations about,” he said.
“People are overdosing and dying on our streets every day. But behind every pipe or pill, there’s a person deserving of dignity, respect and the care needed to help them survive and get off ‘The Blues,’ as they’re called, and as a community I think it’s our duty to look out for each other and help each other all move forward together.”
While his novella partly looks at the intertwining of the current mental health crisis, fentanyl abuse and skyrocketing homelessness, “Compulsive Swimming” also gives Davis a chance to delve into his own struggle with obsessive compulsive disorder, or OCD.
“OCD makes it hard sometimes to know what’s real and what’s not, what’s rational and what lies your brain is telling you, which is why a lot of the language in ‘Compulsive Swim,’ is somewhat abstract and strange,” Davis said.
“With OCD, my brain tells me that I should be scared of something, and the way to get that fear to go away is to complete this compulsion. But once you complete the compulsion, you feel better for a second, and then the fear comes back even worse.
“It’s a vicious loop that just tightens and tightens itself around you. A lot of what life is for a lot of people is just trying to keep their heads above water.”
In “Compulsive Swim,” his main character struggles to not give into compulsions and avoid relapse.
“The book also talks about relationships and love in regards to addiction and mental illness, and the complicated pain of loving someone but not knowing how to support them, wanting more than anything to be with someone, but knowing they must first be there for themselves.”
Davis has described two passions in his life: writing and “being a friend to those experiencing homelessness.”
“Above all else, I want to help enact positive change in the world through art and activism,” Davis said. “My goal for the future is to keep running AZ Hugs, tour for my new book, and try to spread love and care to as many people as possible through my art and outreach.”
Davis published his first book of poetry as a high school senior and also has been involved in other artistic pursuits as well – including a chapbook in 2020 and a jazz-poetry album with musician Joe Allie about homelessness called “Street Sorrows,” which was released on all streaming services in 2021.
Davis has been writing stories since he was “a very young kid” and began writing poetry around age 12 “to try to better understand myself and the world around me.”
“As a 12 and 13-year-old, I was dealing with OCD and I didn’t really know why I was having all these scary thoughts. Writing helped me turn something terrifying into a powerful form of peace.”
Davis’ book is available at Amazon and will be on sale at his library appearance Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.