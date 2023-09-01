PEARL HARBOR – Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Rylan Sweigart, a Mesa native, is one of those sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea.
Sweigart joined the Navy three years ago and is an electronics technician in navigation aboard USS Charlotte.
“I joined the Navy because it would help my civilian career when I get out of the Navy,” said Sweigart, a 2020 graduate of Desert Ridge High School.
Skills and values similar to those he found in Mesa are required to succeed in the military.
“I learned in school how to study well and my parents taught me professionalism,” said Sweigart. “My dad was previously in the Navy and he taught me a lot as well.”
These lessons have helped Sweigart while serving in the Navy.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world.
As a member of the submarine force, Sweigart is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in defense of America and its allies.
“The Navy contributes to national security because our presence at sea deters our adversaries and provides access to free trade and safety on our shores,” he said.
Sweigart and his fellow sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment would be receiving my submarine qualifications, also known as “dolphins,”’ said Sweigart. “It proved that I know the systems on the boat and I can be trusted in tough situations.”
“Serving in the Navy is hard work, but to know that I am serving my country and keeping it safe, gives me so much honor and motivation,” said Sweigart.
Sweigart is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my parents and my brother for helping me in my Navy career,” added Sweigart. “I joined with my brother and it made the process of joining easier.”
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey is with the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.