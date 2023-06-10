Mesa native Rio Wiley grows discography

After nearly three years of writing, recording and promoting, Mesa pop artist Rio Wiley Stinger released the first part of what will become a 16-song, two-part album “grow, baby, grow…” May 28.
“grow, baby, grow… part one” features eight songs centered around the theme of emotional growth – something the singer says he has thought about a lot over the past four years.
Wiley – who performs and records under the moniker Rio Wiley – admitted that the theme became somewhat of a coincidence during the writing of the record.
“Obviously 2020 was very hard for everybody and it was a very lonely year,” Wiley said. “Just like everybody else, I was feeling lonely and disconnected from people.
“Since I was in the middle of my 20s and just on the peak of that maturity of my life where I was ready to get a house, start a family and get to that next level in my music career and, like everybody, my dreams, wishes, wants and desires kind of like came to a halt and I did what I’ve always done my entire life when I’m down bad and I wrote music.”
Wiley wound up writing 50 songs during that time, but he realized that just over a third of the songs written were linked by a common theme rather than a similar sound.
His initial plan was to choose those 16 songs and create a large album, which is something he said he has always wanted to do.
“The hardest part was that this record didn’t have a cohesive sound at first because it was more of a cohesive theme and I wanted the songs to match a theme rather than a sound,” said Wiley, an alumnus of Arete Preparatory Academy – formerly known as Mesa Preparatory Academy in Gilbert.
“When I first started writing, I had the idea of calling the record ‘20 Something confessions’ at first because it was going to be about my 20s. But I ended up seeing that the theme was growth.”
Though the theme of the album is mostly metaphorical, Wiley says it displays how he has grown more confident in his vocal styling, as evidenced by the ambient music that ushers each tune along.
“I think the growth is evident in my music – not just in my voice or my musical capability, but in the passion,” Wiley said.
“I’ve always been a passionate person… but if you listen to my discography as a whole, what I’ve kind of done is created this storybook and I feel like this record fits into that by being almost like this capitalizing moment in my career where I have my sound and I’m really proud of that.”
This is a statement he declared with the album’s first singles “Doin’ Alright,” “Burnt Out” and “I.D.K.I.D.C.”
“Those three songs are fully what the record sounds like and I thought that those three show the extremes of the record,” Wiley said.
He also noted that the record includes nods to his previous discography.
“It has the upbeat sound of ‘Less Low,’ it has the guitar work of ‘Young Ghost’ and it has the hip-hop of ‘River,’” Wiley said.
But its final track, “I Can’t Even Blame U” leaves listeners on somewhat of a cliffhanger. This sets things up for a change of attitude that is set to come when Wiley releases the album’s second part “grow, baby, grow… part two” on June 23.
“That song is about not wanting to break a friendship with somebody and take that next step forward in a relationship,” Wiley said. “It kind of leaves on this breaking point in the record where whoever is listening might just feel like broken and down, and then the second half of the record turns into this bad boy vibe where it feels like the listener is moving forward or moving past that person.”
Though the album’s second part is a continuation of themes built on in the first part, it offers a new sound.
“Part two is actually a lot different from part one,” Wiley said. “When listeners hear part two, they will hear this growth and progression that happens halfway through the record and I’m really excited to get the songs out.”
Info: fm.bio/riowiley
