A Mesa native serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Canada, a 2019 Mountain View High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago.
“Growing up, I wanted to be a police officer,” said Canada. “My dad told me about the master-at-arms rate in the Navy, so I joined.”
Today, Canada serves as a master-at-arms, responsible for the security and wellness checks that help to keep general good order on the ship.
Canada relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Mesa to succeed in the military.
“My parents have always taught me to help others,” Canada said. “My dad was a very humble person who always thought he could do better. He taught me to always take the extra step to help others.”
Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Carl Vinson is the United States Navy’s third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Carl Vinson, a Congressman from Georgia, in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy.
Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials.
Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft – all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea.
With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first responders in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely from anywhere on the world’s oceans.
“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Aircraft Carriers.
Serving in the Navy means Canada is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The U.S. Navy is one of the strongest navies in the world,” said Canada. “It is a very intimidating force. If you choose to pick a fight with us, you will get all we have.”
Sailors like Canada, have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest moment in the Navy is my personal growth and achievement,” said Canada. “I realized that slacking off is not a real option in life. If you are not taking steps forward, you will always be going backward.”
As Canada and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Wearing the uniform means that I am serving in a position so others do not have to,” added Canada. “I am helping to provide security for our country.”
Capt. David Russell is with the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.
