Mesa native follows dad, brother in Navy

A Mesa native is serving aboard a U.S. Navy warship in Florida after joining the service to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryce Sweigart is serving aboard the USS Winston S. Churchill, operating out of Mayport.
Sweigart, a 2020 graduate of Desert Ridge High School, joined the Navy three years ago.
“I joined the Navy because my dad and brother both served,” said Sweigart. “My dad was in the Navy for four years and my brother, Rylan, is stationed aboard USS Charlotte.”
Today, Sweigart said he relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Mesa to succeed in the military.
“I learned in Mesa to wake up every day and give one hundred percent,” said Sweigart. “If I try my best and get qualified, I’m helping my ship and myself.”
The Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities and operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea.
The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard the ship in highly specialized jobs that range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry.
“With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy,” spokesman Joe Rullo said.
“Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” added Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations.
“This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Serving in the Navy means Sweigart is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, Sweigert said.
“The biggest threat right now in my opinion is a sea battle,” said Sweigart. “We are the strongest Navy in the world and support national defense by protecting our country.”
“I’m proud to just be on the ship,” said Sweigart. “I’m new here, but I’m doing all that I can to help out my shipmates.”
“I enjoy serving knowing I’m protecting this country,” said Sweigart. “It feels good that I can keep people safe.”
Sweigart is grateful to his father and brother for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I’d like to thank my dad and my brother,” said Sweigart. “They are the reason I joined in the first place.”
