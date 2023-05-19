Mesa native Katie Cormier earned her master’s degree in business administration last week from Arizona State University along with Master’s Distinguished Medallion for graduating with a cumulative 4.0 GPA.
The married mother of two called ASU an easy choice for her higher education, especially since she also earn her bachelor’s degree there in interdisciplinary studies.
Cormier said a passion for networking and communications inspired her to continue into the ASU Online MBA program at the W. P. Carey School of Business.
“In my undergraduate communications course,” she recalled, “a teacher explained the psychological reason why sitting at certain spots around a desk fostered more collaboration.
“I was fascinated by human behavior and the traits you could expand and develop to be an effective leader,” Cormier said.
In addition to learning about leadership and how psychological principles affect team-based environments, Cormier said that while emotional well-being has been at the forefront of public discourse lately, tangible examples of practical tools and approaches are often not part of that discussion.
She hopes to encourage these conversations and lean into personal experiences to build connection and a safe space for ongoing discussion.
“My ethics course expanded my view of people from different backgrounds and the experiences they encounter,” she told ASU’s newsroom.
Cornier and her older sister attended undergrad together and her sister now works at ASU as a clinical veterinarian in training and research.
“My husband is also a graduate of ASU,” Cormier said. “I hope one day my kids will graduate from ASU.”
As what professor had a memorable influence on her, she replied that Reynold Byers “taught me never to give up.”
“This is an important concept that will help me professionally. His class was tough … But when I stepped away or tried to look at the problem differently, I figured it out. When I couldn’t, Professor Byers was always willing to help.
As for what she’d advise other students, Cormier said, “My brother-in-law gave me the best advice when I started: Always do at least one thing daily for school. Even if it’s reading that one article or writing a discussion board post — if you maintain at least one thing daily, you will stay ahead of the work.”
Cormier works in the insurance industry and intends tp stay there “with a long-term goal of promoting through risk management.”
“Managing risk to protect employees and property is where my passion lies,” she said.
She also thinks teens today have mental health challenges and that “we should be teaching healthy habits for mental health in schools. I’m trying to teach my kids these skills so they can thrive, know how to help themselves and know when to ask for help.”
