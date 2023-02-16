The i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa is getting back to roots.
Its new exhibit, “Desert Roots: Story of a Seed,” immerses visitors in the life cycle of a seed from creating a root system to picking fruit to selling it.
Using the point of view of a prickly pear, the exhibit takes kids from germination to sprouting roots, leaves and flowers to edible fruit “through unique tactile art and STEM activities.”
Those activities include an interactive plant orchestra where families can create music using signals from plants in real-time; a large microscope that gives observers a closer look at plant structures; a multi-sense exploration of plant varieties; and art stations.
“Engaging activities and incredible artwork showcase each plant lifecycle stage,” said i.d.e.a. Museum Curator Mike Goodwin. “Guests will be inspired to play, create and interact with plants, deepening our understanding of and connection to Arizona flora. Desert Roots features Arizona artists representing various art mediums, including neon and glass, wool and embroidery, paint and wood burning, ceramic and holograms.”
The exhibit also features local artists such as Ed Mel, Casey Olson and Shachi Kale, Jason Chakravarty and Jennifer Caldwell and Jake Early.
Anitra “Yukue” Molina, a graffiti artist and muralist, signs her work by her middle name, which means rain in Cahíta, the language spoken by native peoples of Sinaloa and Sonora, including the Yaquis.
Mary Meyer examines man’s relationship with the environment through mixed-media wall sculptures and installations.
The roots exhibit is sponsored by ECO Mesa and Willmeng as well as the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the i.d.e.a. Museum Foundation.
Information: ideamusem.org.
