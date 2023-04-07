Mesa Arts Center was established 44 years ago in the historic Irvine School in Downtown Mesa.
Its inceptual and signature event was the contemporary crafts show, which was displayed in two classrooms with the wall knocked down.
Now, the 44th annual Contemporary Crafts Exhibition shines at the elegant and expansive center, its home for 18 years.
Through April 23, the juried show highlights the finest in contemporary craft not just in Mesa or Arizona, but from across the country.
“Craft is our cornerstone,” said Curator Tiffany Fairall.
Traditional craft media include ceramics, fibers, basketry, metals, wood, glass, jewelry, papermaking and book art.
“The interesting thing about the craft movement today is that a lot of people incorporate other mediums,” Fairall said.
Hence, Phoenix artist Abigail Galvin’s overalls is not made of fabric but comprise tooth floss and hard candy. Titled “Collective Protective Equipment,” it is part of “We Need to Talk,” an ongoing project that discusses precarious working conditions and is an MFA thesis exhibit.
Zach Gordon of Tucson used water in his ceramic piece titled “Flooding” to depict rising water levels and their effects on coastal cities. It received the Juror’s Choice Award and with the prize comes the opportunity for a solo show in the adjoining gallery during next year’s craft show.
Guest juror Ariel Zaccheo of the Museum of Craft and Design, San Francisco, California, wrote in her statement that craft is a “cunning medium.”
“It can be functional or stubbornly useless,” she wrote. “It can be relegated to the world of 'women’s work' or subversively deployed to critique that designation. It can swoop into fine art museums or stay firmly planted in gift economies.
“It is more accessible to a broader range of people, while maintaining deep richness in its artisanal histories and mastery of form," she continued.
“The works selected for the 44th Annual Contemporary Crafts exhibition explore each of these elements: material knowledge, craftsmanship and clever storytelling.
Among the clever stories is that of Mesa artist Memory Bradley, whose underwater coral-themed piece, “Bleached,” is a cry for people to care about the ocean’s hidden world.
“It’s very easy to ignore the problems of the ocean because we don’t see them every day. But it is absolutely, critically traumatic for ocean life that the coral reefs are being bleached and what humanity can do about that,” she said.
“Bleached” uses ultramarine wool to represent the sea, fiber arts and silk for the components of the coral reef. The piece was selected for the brochure cover of the spring exhibit.
Bradley, an art teacher at the Mesa Arts Center Studios, created the reef in various stages of trauma, and a contrasting sister piece, “Coral Explosion,” of a colorful and healthy reef. They were designed to be hung together; the latter piece is for sale at the Mesa Art Gallery Store.
“In my particular piece, I did want to talk about that visually and show people what bleached coral reefs look like,” she said. “I also integrated a bit of color throughout, a rose color to remind people that there is still hope. There are things as a society we are trying to trigger to inspire activism to make sure that we don’t lose all of our world’s coral reefs.”
Bradley is creating more pieces that speak to the environment, including one themed on the rain forest.
Chandler artist Ali Schorman creates “functional art for tactile people” such as ceramic cups, bowls, vases and flower pots. Her pieces in the show are more decorative—three ceramic bottles with stoppers, in green, pink and light blue.
“Ceramics are usually meant to be touched. It’s for a utilitarian type of use,” she said. “For my ceramics, I really like to feel objects.
“There is another level with my work because there is so much relief, so much carving and dots you can feel. I think a lot of people really respond to that sensory feedback.”
She works as a tech at the art center ceramics department and helps make glazes and fires kilns for the children’s classes. “I was thrilled to be a part of the show,” she said.
In the adjoining gallery, last year’s craft show award winner, Jim S. Smoote of Chicago, is displaying his colorful work. “Urban Portraits,” which comprises eight large pieces of fabric art that incorporate paper and other media to present its striking imagery of visages. Smoote mixes traditional techniques of patchwork and applique quilting with non-traditional techniques such as digital printing and drawing.
“Fiber art is generally associated as a woman’s work; this is a man doing it and this is his medium of choice,” Fairall said. “It’s also an important medium in black culture because the quilts and whatnot were used to light the way in the Underground Railroad.”
Smote also uses cotton in his work, which may be considered an important medium for the culture because they were brought in as slaves from Africa to work in the cotton fields.
“There are so many cool conversations to have with him,” Fairall said.
Entrance to the 44th Annual Contemporary Crafts exhibition is free of charge. The Mesa Arts Center is at One East Main Street.
Details: mesaartscenter.com
