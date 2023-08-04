'Mesa Mick' credits family for boxing success

In this corner, welcome Micky “Mesa Mick” Scala, weighing in at 154 pounds, with lots of heart and support from his family and friends.
Recently in Mesa, Scala upped his professional fighting record to 8-0 including five knockouts.
The 20-year-old Mesa native is the youngest fighter ever to sign with Mayweather Promotions and was the first 17-year-old to sign with the boxing-fitness franchise.
Scala is a super welterweight, 147 to 154 pounds. He graduated from Westwood High, attaining high classroom marks as he continued his amateur and professional bouts.
He trains in Mesa with his father and coach, Christopher Scala, a former boxer. Mesa businessman and family friend Danny Kregle is his hand wrapper and cornerman.
“I grew up in the gym, drawing much of my inspiration from my older brother and have been competing since I was 8 years old,” said Micky, who describes himself as a strong boxer/puncher.
He had 101 amateur bouts, winning various tournaments and events. At 16, he turned pro in Tijuana Mexico, followed by his U.S. debut at 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on a Showtime/Mayweather Promotions Undercard. This led to the company signing him on.
He’s fought at the Footprint Center, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Gila River Arena Arizona and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, all on Showtime undercards headlined by champions and contenders such as David Benavidez, Chris Colbert, Hector Garcia and Frank Martin.
He credits his continued success in the ring to those close to him.
“My dad, Danny and family are there every step of the way through all of the hard work,” he said.
His mother, Amanda Scala, meal-preps for the team while his brother Chris mentors and inspires him, along with his sister, Marissa, who cheers and rouses the crowd.
“They’ve all gotten me to where I am today, and I couldn’t imagine it differently,” Micky said.
The fighter has accumulated a large support group since his time in the amateurs.
“Now I proudly represent Mesa in the ring and my support group continues to grow,” he said.
Dad holds the mitts, helps Micky with sparring and works his corner.
“I grew up tough and always worked hard,” the senior Scala said, noting that he fought a little as an amateur at age 19.
“I just grew up loving to fight, and once I started coaching I enjoyed the science behind fighting. At the end of the day, fighting is in our blood,” Christopher added.
He’s been coaching for the last 18 years, working a fulltime job and then coaching Micky at Broadway Boxing in downtown Mesa.
“I knew there was something special about Micky at 8 years old when he started competing. There was just something about the way he carried himself,” he recalled.
“At 15–16 years old he was getting the best of pros, and I knew he had it at a young age.”
Every day Micky is improving, Christopher added, noting that he’s put him in the ring with world champions.
Recently, he arranged to have him spar in the camp of Caleb Plant, the IBF super middleweight title holder from 2019 to 2021.
“It was a great experience for Micky,” he said. “I work on things I see need to be worked on in the gym and we take every experience as one to learn and get better. We are a team and make decisions based on Micky’s best interest.”
Kregle is president of Efficiency Mechanical Inc. in Mesa, which does air-conditioning and heating repair. He’s known Micky since 2009 when he was 6 and he and Chris had just started amateur boxing.
He wraps Micky’s hands daily for daily practice and on fight days and is also his cut man, friend and mentor.
He became involved in boxing when he was Big Brothering and opened a gym about 10 years ago.
“I’ve always loved and watched boxing,” he said.
“I’ve known Micky since he was a young tiger cub and have seen him grow into a young tiger beast,” Kregel added. “The sky is the limit with his hard work and dedication.”
Equally optimistic, Christopher is taking “everything day by day. Team Scala has a bright future, and we will be topping the ranks soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.