Mesa man’s invention a tribute to his father

Sometimes a good invention has been hiding in plain sight – so much so that when it hits the market, you wonder why no one ever thought of it before.
Mesa resident Scott Jensen hit on that kind of a no-brainer a few years ago and was so convinced about its possibilities, he formed his own business and eventually chucked a 15-year career in supply chain management ago to market it and start a line of lightweight camping gear.
The idea: a lightweight backpack with a U-shaped zipper – not just one along the top – that opens to a removable organization of labeled compartments so users could get to the contents with ease.
“I don’t love the backpacks where you stuff everything from the top,” said the Arizona native and Arizona State grad, who often camps with his wife and five children.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’d get to a campsite only to discover that I’d forgotten something. Or I needed to get to something on the bottom and had to pull everything out and repack all over again,” he said.
So he invented The Dean Hiking Backpack, an ultralight, compartmentalized and easy-to-use backpack he named after his late father.
Before giving birth to that invention, a lot transpired.
“My dad, Dean, and I were going to start the business together,” Jensen explained. “We started talking about it in 2016. Prior to starting it, my dad passed away from an instant heart attack in 2018. His passing created an overwhelming drive for me to continue the business.”
Weeks after losing his father, Jensen and his family moved to China, where he oversaw 100 Carlisle employees as global supply manager.
While there, in June 2019, he started his company, Near Zero, “because I wanted a simple, organized, lightweight, ready-to-go backpacking solution.”
Two months later, he started marketing a shovel and a line of ultralight tents and sleeping bags.
The “a-ha moment” for The Dean – Jensen’s first invention – occurred in January 2020 as he and his wife were hiking in China.
“We were discussing the direction for taking the newly established Near Zero brand,” Jensen recalled. “As we were discussing creating a backpack, my wife thought of the idea of creating a backpack that could open up like a suitcase that was organized, compartmentalized and labeled – just like my dad would have wanted.”
Affordable and lightweight gear is important to avid backpackers like Jensen.
“I love backpacking and camping,” he said. “Maybe it’s because of my dad. I love the memories of our camping trips together. I love escaping the pressures of everyday life and getting out into nature. I love sitting under a sky full of stars. I love disconnecting from technology even for a little while and feeling free from all the demands. I love getting to peaceful remote locations when I need solitude, and I love meeting new people on the trails or connecting with loved ones around a campfire and making fun memories.
“But, I don’t love all the prep work to get there,” he continued.
“I don’t love garage shelves stacked with a hodgepodge of random gear. I don’t love walking into a big box store and being overwhelmed by all the options. I don’t love lugging around heavy gear.”
The family returned to the states in early 2020 and Jensen juggled his corporate job and his expanding career as entrepreneur, inventor and businessman until July 2021, when he quit corporate life.
Throughout the formative years of Near Zero and his work perfecting the patent-pending The Dean, Jensen also felt guided by his father’s spirit and example.
Dean Jensen, a Mesa native, “was the quintessential camping enthusiast – so passionate about lightweight gear that he would weigh his backpack before every hike,” Scott recalled.
“Every item would individually be weighted to the ounce,” he said, explaining how his father “often walked a mile from his home to camp in the Arizona desert just to try out his latest purchase. Finding the best and lightest gear became a near obsession for him.”
That obsession was almost as intense as his passion for hiking.
At age 70, a few years before he died, Dean, a general contractor who had built commercial structures as well as homes, hiked the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim once a month for 13 consecutive months.
Jensen said The Dean “weighs in at only three pounds and when fully packed with all of our Near Zero gear, it ranges anywhere from 10-20 pounds.
“It is so lightweight,” he said. “We have tried to think of everything, so users don’t have to. It even has separate access panel for a hydration-bladder so you don’t have to stuff it in with everything else.”
Now that he has got under control the usual challenges of a startup – securing capital, developing a diverse product line and marketing strategy and achieving a work-life balance that’s critical when raising two boys and three girls – Jensen is hopeful for Near Zero’s future.
“We have seen three times growth year over year for the last three years,” he said. “We hope to do the same this year.”
To check out his line of gear, go to nearzero.co, Amazon or Just Roughin It in Scottsdale.
