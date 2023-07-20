Mesa man proves you’re never too old to be fit

David Keaggy didn’t reach age 97 sitting on the couch all day.
And to prove it, part of the Mesa man’s birthday celebration July 10 was at the place that’s an in integral part of his regimen an hour a day, five days a week: the Mountainside Fitness gym at 1253 N. Greenfield Road, which he has visited religiously since it opened in 2005.
Keaggy hadn’t planned to have TV cameras capture the event – like they did when he turned 90 to record him doing 83 push-ups. A friend spilled the beans and the gym thought it was worth some publicity.
Of course, Keaggy has found a lot of worth in working up a sweat for 75 years at Mountainside and the other gyms he used when he lived elsewhere.
His five-day-a-week ritual started when he was 22 and recovering from a serious tonsil infection.
He was dangerously underweight, he recalled, and decided to slowly build up his body – not by eating fattening foods but by methodically and fastidiously eating right and “just developing and keeping my body in shape.”
Along the way, he also stopped drinking alcohol and coffee, gave up smoking, put bread and desserts on the “no” list, never even thought of taking illegal drugs – and kept working out five days a week.
And he eats a lot of fruits and vegetables – but no supplements.
On his birthday, for example, his 65-year-old son, a retired chef, whipped up a concoction with five or six different vegetables that he figured would last all week, mixed with some protein like a chopped-up steak or chicken breast.
“I had a big bowl of that and that was my breakfast,” he said.
He’s kept a daily record of his blood pressure and weight, making sure he remains at a svelte 160 pounds.
“It just became automatic with me,” he said. “I’ve got records going back many years.”
Truth be told, he said, “As I got older, I cut back.”
“Cutting back” means a 10-minute warmup on a stationary bike followed by 50 minutes of a circuit workout across 15 different machines.
“I’ve had problems,” he added. “I’ve got four stents. I had back surgery. I had my veins rerouted in my left leg.”
And he was left blind in one eye during a surgery that didn’t go like it was supposed to – one of the reasons he doesn’t shoot pool as well as he used to.
“I’ve had a lot of stuff happen,” Keaggy said, “but thanks to the VA, I get through it.”
The Ohio native qualified for VA medical coverage by enlisting in the Army right after he graduated from high school in Meadville, Pennsylvania, where he grew up.
He was assigned to the Army Air Corps and was in pilot training as World War II was winding down. But the war ended, the flight school was closed and he was transferred to aviation mechanics – which lasted only three weeks before the Army just sent him and his classmates home.
After that, Keaggy spent most of a successful business career self-employed, mostly in selling kitchen equipment and eventually designing kitchens.
“I retired in 1963 – that was a long time ago,” added Keaggy, who then spent five years running his own business in Phoenix making custom pool cues.
He also designed a device for washing commercial kitchens and sold them in a separate business.
He did all that in Arizona, where he arrived in 1969, with his late wife, Grace Constance, and their five kids after living for about 12 years in Michigan, before moving first to Los Angeles and then Las Vegas.
Two years his senior, Grace Constance passed away at age 88 in 2012. They were married for 66 years.
Keaggy also found time to become an master archer and helped with the archery competition in the 1984 Summer Olympics.
His birthday event was part of something he’s done all his life – challenge himself physically.
“I thought about it and wondered what I could do that is exceptional for me at this point in my life and then it came to me,” said Keaggy. “I’ll load up with weights, 15 pounds on each leg and then I’ll carry 35 pounds on each arm and I’ll walk 100 yards carrying a total of 100 pounds.”
He dropped his normal gym routine and practiced for the birthday event instead for six weeks.
“The first three times I tried, I failed,” he said, adding that be began tinkering with the amount of weight he’d attached to his arms and ankles to make that 100 yards.
He finally got those weights right “and then the dumbbells made up the 100.”
The day after his birthday, Keaggy shot pool for three hours – far longer than the usual two hours he spends twice a week at community centers around East Mesa.
“I was off,” he said the day after his birthday. “I think it was maybe a morale letdown from my birthday. It was so great.
“But man, I worked out hard this morning trying to get back to my old routine and I think I overdid it – a little bit, anyway. Oh well, it is what it is.”
