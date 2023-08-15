Mesa Leadership announces new board

The Mesa Leadership Training and Development Program has a new board of directors who will administer training of potential community leaders.
The program serves residents and local business people who are seeking opportunities to serve in the community and who need information about organizations and leaders to make that service possible.
Sandy Dyk, a graduate of Mesa Leadership 2020, will serve as the 2023-24 board chair, succeeding Kristen Rubi. Phaedra Earhart will serve as chair-elect.
The 10-month program began with its first monthly class on Aug. 5.
The program includes a variety of activities, including tours, leader shadowing, ride-alongs, and a class project benefitting a local nonprofit. Graduation will be held May 3.
“The Mesa Leadership Training and Development program is excited to announce the beginning of its 42nd class, Class of 2024,” Dyk said.
“From classroom to behind-the-scenes tours, to connecting with key city figures, those accepted into the class leave the 10-month program with a greater understanding and appreciation for all that the city of Mesa has to offer,” she said.
The Mesa Leadership Training & Development Program was inaugurated in 1981 and since that time nearly 900 alumni have graduated from the Mesa Leadership Training & Development Program.
Many of them have pursued public office, served on nonprofit boards or city commissions, and/or donated their time and energy in a variety of ways to benefit the city of Mesa and its residents.
Mesa Leadership Training & Development Program is a 501(c)3 sponsored by the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and is part of the Mesa Chamber Business in Education Foundation.
The program is administered by volunteers who serve as board members.
Also on the Mesa Leadership Development Program board are Jill Adair, secretary: Adam Barrier, treasurer; Terrie Gardner, program director/co-curriculum chair: Co-curriculum chairs Connie Bunyard and Alison Stoltman; Program Advancement Chair Michael Campbell; Jackie Mercer, tours/program liaison: Jackie Mercier; recruitment Co-Chairs Denise Siemen and Holly Moseley; Communication Chair Patti Oskvarek and Technology Chair. Cheryl Calen.
The general committee includes Jennifer Mathus, Kim Pickard, Andrea Williams and Melissa Nelson.
Information: mesaleadership.org
