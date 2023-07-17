Mesa girl, 5, struts her artistic, recycling knowledge

Demonstrating both her artistic talent and her awareness of the importance of recycling, 5-year-old Winter Hoose of Mesa one of five winners of the Conservation Art Challenge sponsored by OdySea Aquarium near Scottsdale.
Open to children under 12, Odysea’s contest asked kids to make a work of art in the form of an animal, preferably an endangered species, using recyclable materials.
Winter created what judges called “a stunning work of art” representing a kakapo, a flightless parrot, from brown paper, cardboard, foam, paper, tape, paint, and newspaper.
While all 587 children who entered the contest received a free ticket to the aquarium, Winter and the other winners were invited to a special private celebration with their families.
They also received a painting created by an OdySea Aquarium cownose stingray using a special apparatus that allows them to paint on canvas.
“Painting gives the stingrays a form of enrichment which encourages the animals to exercise control and choice in their environment, enhancing their overall well-being,” an aquarium spokeswoman said.
The winners also met Sedona, a female African penguin, and a specialist who could answer questions about her.
Winter also received kudos from aquarium management, saying it commends her “for her understanding of the significance of keeping the environment and wildlife safe.”
