Now that she has picked up her diploma from Red Mountain High, Mesa resident Quinlan Harris is looking forward to joining a coveted group of 19 other students who comprise the 2023 Flinn Scholars.
This fall, the 17-year-old will use the full-ride scholarship to attend Arizona State University, where she will study engineering – a family tradition.
Quinlan was co-valedictorian of her graduating class with a 5.0 GPA and a slew of academic honors, including AP Scholar with Distinction award. She completed four years of Advanced Placement classes.
Quinlan said it’s “a big honor” to be in the top 2% of Arizona students.
“I’m still processing it and I’m in awe that it means I can use it to further my education and move towards my goals in the future,” Quinlan said.
She had her doubts early on about making it through the Flinn Foundation’s daunting selection process because interviews have always been a struggle.
“But after being selected to move on after that semifinalist interview, it was a huge boost in confidence for me,” Quinlan said.
She credited the Red Mountain staff for preparing her in advance.
“My counselor and some of my teachers did a mock interview with me which really helped me be able to just relax and show the interviewers who I am during the actual interviews,” Quinlan said.
Quinlan said she originally heard about the award in 2014 from a member of her robotics team, Plasma Robotics, who was selected as a Flinn Scholar.
“It sounded like a big deal back then, but I didn’t really know much about it until high school,” Quinlan said.
Though she doesn’t have an exact career in mind, Quinlan said she would like to combine the science of mechanical engineering and the artistic components of architecture.
“I found two things that I really enjoy, and so I’m going to be able to combine them together,” Quinlan said.
Since fourth grade, Quinlan has participated in LugNuts Robotics, a part of the FIRST Lego League international competition organized for elementary and middle school students to computer program a Lego robot to complete various tasks.
In her freshman year at Red Mountain, Quinlan transitioned to Plasma Robotics.
Quinlan also takes part in Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science.
She said she enjoys “advocating for women finding their place in STEM” and taking part in such a “super cool” program.
“I get to work with the other girls on campus to be able to introduce them to things that I am passionate about, and things that I think everybody should have access to,” Quinlan said.
Quinlan spent 15 hours a week during her senior year as a paid intern for Red Mountain’s Information Systems Department.
“I helped repair computers and to troubleshoot technology issues with the teachers and students,” she said.
She also enjoys showing her artistic side.
“I actually really love to do art so I paint a lot in my free time to just release from school life and be able to just strengthen my creativity skills,” Quinlan said.
She has a family of engineers to follow in the footsteps and said her biggest role models are her parents.
Daja Harris, Quinlan’s mother and the only non-engineer in the family who has a broadcast production degree from Brigham Young University, said that despite her daughter’s stuttering problem, “she has not let it hold her back.”
“She’s let it propel her,” Daja said. “So, I don’t think I would have been as brave as her.”
Quinlan’s dad Russell Harris is an electrical engineer with General Dynamics and still finds time to coach the robotics team.
“He still finds time to volunteer with Plasma Robotics to be able to give back to the community and help transfer the knowledge that he’s gained throughout his life on to other kids,” Quinlan said.
One older brother, Evin, will graduate next year with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from BYU while another older brother, Braxton, is at ASU working on a degree in mechanical engineering with an automotive focus.
“Growing up, I was able to see them use math and computer skills to solve problems and to create a robot so I thought that was super cool,” Quinlan said.
