More than 50 young dancers in the rich, classical Indian dance tradition of Bharathanatyam will take to the Mesa Arts Center stage Oct. 9.
The concert, titled “Sarvagnya: She is Limitless,” has a powerful theme to honor and empower women. It bears an equally strong cause: to fundraise for palliative care in India.
With spectacular dance choreography, colorful costumes, an appealing storyline and narration in English, the concert provides universal enjoyment for all ages.
Program sponsor Dr. Bhagyashree Barlingay of Mesa said that palliative care is still scarce or non-existent in her home country.
“It’s a new and evolving concept in medicine, a need of the current times due to the aging population and prolonged lives of the chronically ill,” said Barlingay, who recently topped her long medical career with a Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine from the University of Arizona and has privileges at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa.
Barlingay is sponsoring the event under the banner of Akshaybasha, her nonprofit literary organization.
The funds raised will go toward Pallium India, a charitable trust based in Kerala, the southwestern state of India. Its vision is to integrate palliative care with general health care and make it available across India.
Barlingay’s contribution will help the grassroots level efforts of Pallium India to train medical staff and open care centers in her native state of Maharashtra.
“My generation should take it as a matter of prime importance,” she said. “Our parents are aging. We are aging. If we don’t lay down the foundation at this point in time, a lot of suffering, a lot of medical poverty will continue to be created not only in the lower middle-class but in the upper middle-class sections of society.”
The doctor said her fellowship provided knowledge, visibility, introduction to key people and empowerment to proceed with her goals.
With the help of this and a few more fundraisers, she feels her project will establish in Maharashtra and “run on auto-pilot” in about five years. Later, she would like to expand to other regions.
Originating hundreds of years ago in Tamil Nadu as a devotional and spiritual dance, Bharatnatyam has today evolved into a global dance form.
“With various exceptional dance performers and schools teaching the art of this classical dance, it has become a dance form similar to ballet,” said Deepika Haldankar, a Chandler resident. “Many Bharatnatyam dance institutes start teaching dance at the early age of 6 years,” she added.
Silambam Phoenix is one such school that was established 23 years ago by dance exponent Srimathy Mohan.
Earlier this year, Silambam Phoenix presented “Sarvagnya: She is Limitless’” at Mesa Arts Center to an appreciative audience. It was postponed from its 20th year due to the pandemic.
The production highlights the many facets of the woman; creator, nurturer, educator, activist and artist. Its performers are joined on stage by Mohan, who plays a principal role.
Haldankar, who saw the performance, said the dedication to the art is apparent by the energy, vitality, expression, mudras (poses), music and costume.
“All these elements together bring in the most beautiful and awe-inspiring visuals and performance,” she said. “Even if the language of the music is not understood, the mere expression of the dancers conveys the message, and we realize our connection to another human through unspoken words.”
Silambam Phoenix is a majority women-run nonprofit organization with nearly all female students.
“We talk about being recognized for our work and efforts and also helping others who may not be in a position to find ways to do these for themselves,” Mohan said.
When the school started brainstorming ideas for its 20th anniversary production, many students wanted to take their discussions about roles of women and empowerment to the next level and illustrate it in the production.
“As part of the research, the students learned about the condition of women in several societies and this helped them understand the current dynamics,” Mohan said.
Silambam Phoenix has raised funds for a variety of causes over the past 22 years, including childhood poverty and hunger, natural disasters, education for the underprivileged, domestic abuse, children’s health and safety, and women’s issues.
The school has also supported Ryan House, an organization focused on palliative care for children.
The objective of Silambam Phoenix is to “Feel Good and Do Good” with all of its productions. “The ‘Feel Good’ part comes from picking themes that are dear to us and relevant to society and choreographing and producing very high-quality Bharatanatyam shows,” Mohan said. “We feel good with the whole process and the audience feels good watching a top-quality performance.
“The ‘Do Good’ part comes from our efforts to utilize our productions as fundraisers for social causes that we care about,” she added.
Dance recital performed by Silambam Phoenix and sponsored by Akshaybhasha takes place at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are priced from $15-$100. Tickets: mesaartscenter.com. Donations: akshaybhasha.org. Conversations on palliative care on YouTube at “Palliversation.”
