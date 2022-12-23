Even in the eye of the storm that was the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Matt Callister still helped bring modern cancer-treatment facilities to Hong Kong.
A senior physician executive at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, Callister helped establish that Gilbert facility, where he has spent more than a decade as a radiation oncologist.
In 2017, Callister moved his family to southern China to work with a private Chinese health care company to develop Western-oriented cancer centers and hospitals.
“It’s a great career opportunity to go abroad and to use the skills and experience that I had in America,” Callister said.
The family lived in Guangzhou for more than three years, including time during the pandemic. He also had the opportunity to work in other cities, including Shanghai and Beijing.
The opportunity came when the company went to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, to learn more about American health care.
Company representatives stayed in touch with him and soon asked him to come to China.
During his time in China, Callister said he learned two big lessons.
One is that regardless of language, culture or background, there’s incredible similarities for the need of compassionate, effective cancer care everywhere, especially in China with such a large population.
The experience also gave him a deeper appreciation of American cancer care.
“It helped me appreciate what makes a difference in so many people’s lives as we try to recreate those similar types of experiences and opportunities for patients in the Far East as well,” Callister said.
Callister said the U.S. “really stands out” in the ability to provide advanced technology for the accurate diagnosis of cancer through testing and imaging as well as for access to state-of-the-art targeted drugs or immune-based drugs that impact patients’ lives.
“That’s one of the real advantages we have and I think the rest of the world is trying to get access to and contribute to as well,” Callister said. “But U.S. really stands out in really drug development and technology development.”
Callister said his efforts in China focused not on importing innovations, but establishing the infrastructure “where excellent care could thrive.”
Some of that included establishing American-style oncology nursing and advocating for specialists and development of a higher level of patient support through nutrition services, physical therapy, psychology and speech therapy.
Callister focused much of his time on promoting a multidisciplinary style of decision-making, particularly among physicians, when a patient receives a new diagnosis because “cancer care is really a team sport.”
“The decisions aren’t made by one person, but made by a group of peers that are specialists in different areas who can put their experiences together to really point the patient in the most effective path possible for their cancer,” Callister explained.
He helped accomplish all of this in spite of China’s rigid COVID protocols.
Callister helped open the Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center in June 2021.
“We were able to move forward to achieve our goals of getting cancer care to a lot of patients,” he said.
Through all his work, Callister still managed to enjoy the scenery with his wife Laura and the four kids they took with them.
Since 2004, the couple has raised their eight kids in Mesa and found life in China exhilarating.
“We loved living downtown in large cities, not having a car, relying on public transportation,” Callister said. “And just all in all the diversity as far as food and entertainment.”
Callister’s passion for oncology started at Duke University Medical School.
“When you go to medical school, I think one of the things you discover is this incredible breadth of different specialties and ways in which we use science and technology to help patients,” Callister said.
Through patient interactions, Callister became “deeply impressed” by the tools science has and is developing in the fight against cancer.
“I think the science and the people component just really came together,” Callister said. “And in the middle of medical school, I really committed to having a career in cancer.”
Callister graduated in 1997 and proceeded to an internship at the Mayo Clinic Arizona and four more years of training and residency at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
In his career, Callister said one of the most important principles about cancer is that it’s not one disease but many diseases and based on both different locations in the body and the genetic abnormalities associated with each tumor.
“I think one of the main themes that’s developed during my career is that with the progress in science and technology, we have been able to increasingly customize or personalize the treatment needed for everyone’s cancer,” Callister said.
Advancements in technology have allowed doctors to use a combination of surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments in a “more refined way that matches the abnormality that’s causing cancer to develop or to progress in a patient,” Callister said.
“Increasingly, things have become much more complex, based on a lot more information and a lot more tools that are available,” he said.
Callister now focuses on administering and leading cancer programs.
“I am an avid supporter of getting our docs the resources to open clinical trials, do research and become experts in their field,” Callister said.
Since returning to his current role, Callister said the teamwork he experienced in China is one of the things he will carry forward in his own career at Banner MD Anderson in Gilbert, convinced that “despite the difference in language, differences in culture, differences in the world that we live, good things can be accomplished anywhere when people cooperate.”
