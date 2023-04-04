For 25 years, Sandy Cowen owned and operated a full-service advertising and public relations firm until the stress of the job endangered her health.
When the pandemic hit, the Mesa woman said, it opened the door for her to share a greater awareness of the the human immune system and strengthening it without pharmaceuticals.
Cowen is a holistic healing expert, entrepreneur and member of Mensa who has spent 40-years as a health coach and has been an example of holistic healing: she has been recovering from rheumatoid arthritis, two bouts with leukemia and neutropenia—a condition that causes an abnormally low count of a type of white blood cell (neutrophils) – and has been doing it without pharmaceutical drugs.
Her second and most recent holistic healing book, “Get Well – Even in Today’s Confusion, Uncertainty and Fear,” gives readers the tools to take control of their health and reboot their internal disease fighting mechanisms and empowering others to finding perfect healing using methods outside of conventional medicine.
At 79, she says she has the energy of a 50-year-old and is living proof that women can age youthfully and healthier by understanding effective prevention and self-care.
“Comparing symptomatic conventional medicine to holistic medicine is like comparing a single flute to an orchestra,” Cowen said. “I want to teach others how mind-body-spirit medicine really works on a practical basis.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases affect 60% of American adults and 45% have at least two such conditions. They also are a leading driver of the nation’s $4.1 trillion in annual health care costs. The Mayo Clinic has found more than 300 autoimmune and immune deficiency disorders in existence today.
With “Get Well,” Cowen said she wants to unlock the mystery of how holistic medicine – which addresses the body, mind, and spirit – can help readers let go of their fear of venturing outside of conventional medical treatment.
Between four and five billion prescriptions are filled each year in America, according to Liberty Bay Recovery, addiction treatment center.
While conventional medicine is great for the original diagnosis, Cowen said patients should be flexible when considering treatment plans.
“In terms of any prognosis, I’ve always ignored them since with me, they’ve always been wrong.” Sandy said, “In fact, very limiting prognosis from a physician in authority can program your defeat and, in some cases, serve as a curse.”
Often the label of “chronic condition” can thwart someone from addressing the root causes for their ailment, Cowen said.
Longevity has decreased in the United States from 11th in 1984 to 46th today, according to Worldometer., she notes.
Cowen shares why this is happening and what people can do to reverse the trend by helping readers understand the nature of viruses and why science scrambles to outrun their mutations with little success.
“Get Well” readers also will find Cowen’s proprietary list of “15 Factors that Strengthen and Weaken the Immune System,” which she said arms readers with tools to reboot their immune systems and illustrates how fear and erroneous beliefs can make them sick.
“My goal in writing this book is for people to drop their fear of the unknown and become curious about the possibilities that exist in truly getting well.”
The timing of the book seemed perfect, Cowen said, given the pandemic and how healthcare has changed, putting the onus on people to take more responsibility for our own health, and begin to make better choices in our lives.
In completing the book, Cowen said she discovered quite a few new lessons she hadn’t consider before – including the need to not have preconceived notions about something you know nothing about.
Such was the case with some of the providers she’s met over the years whom she considers gifted and provided valuable information.
“People have some power over their own health,” she said, especially when it comes to the more long-term conditions.
Cowen considers herself skilled in the ability to give people hope and make them feel like they have some control over their lives.
“I think I enjoy most sharing things with people that allow them to drop fear – which is makes us sick, frankly – and embrace love, and joy –which is very healing,” Cowen said.
“It is possible to get your immune system back to the way it used to be if we’ve quit screwing around with it.”
Her book is available on amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.