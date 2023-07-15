Lawyer-brothers embark on filmmaking journey

While attorneys and brothers Jaric and Michael Erike make an effort to stand out in the courtroom, they also want to impress on the silver screen.
The Mesa natives graduated from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’ Connor College of Law but have embarked on an ambitious project far from the courthouse.
“CUT” is a 30-minute “pseudo biopic” film based on the life of a character based on Jaric Erike and his journey to becoming a filmmaker.
Funding the $150,000 post-production process has posed a hurdle for the young filmmakers as they race toward a planned 2024 release.
“We grew up here, so for us to be able to make a project of this magnitude we very much believe is going to change our lives and a lot of people’s lives around us,” Michael said.
Since 2018, the brothers have been creating a community of Hollywood executives through ASU alumni networking and film festival appearances.
In 2020, they debuted their short film “Alone,” a 9-minute sci-fi film starring 6-foot-5 Michael.
With help from movie companies such as BRON Studios, Legendary Entertainment and Fuzzy Door Productions, “CUT” is a “short film about a short film” about the brothers’ lives.
Set in the East Valley, it takes viewers through some new local venues like the Sidney Poitier New American Film School in downtown Mesa as well as other familiar spots in Gilbert and a nightclub in Tempe.
“At the very least people will kind of understand an aspect of our lives that we’ve dealt with and kind of you know how that’s played into who we are as people,” Michael said.
Their leanings toward the silver screen started at a young age as the brothers would take improv and acting classes as well as summer camps at Mesa Arts Center.
Michael didn’t invest all his free time into writing scripts until his first year of law school in spring 2017.
But his imagination started firing up when their mother enrolled them in a reading program seven summers in a row at the Mesa Public Library.
From books like “The Odyssey” to the Harry Potter and Lord of the Ring series, Michael said they became addicted to reading.
“Our heads started to spin across all these different tales,” Michael said. “Which is why I guess, we kind of have a proclivity to all these different stories nowadays, just because we read so many genres growing up.”
Their inspiration from film savants like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg started when the Erike family would venture to Harkins Theatres at Arizona Mills.
The 1996 kids classic “Space Jam” with Michael Jordan sticks out in Jaric’s mind to this day as the beginning of their journey to filmmaking.
“So, that kind of left an imprint on us where we were like ‘oh, man, maybe this is something we could do one day,’” Jaric said. “And then as we got older, it became more and more of a reality.”
In 2009, after two-and-a-half years at Brophy College Preparatory school, the Erikes moved to Los Angeles when their father lost his job in the recession and he found a job at Northrop Grumman.
After high school, the brothers earned their undergrad degrees from Loyola Marymount University and returned to the Valley to attend law school at ASU and started their journey to becoming filmmakers.
Most inspirational of all, the brothers credit their parents, who immigrated from Nigeria – especially their father, an avid soccer player who attended Stony Brook University and earned five engineering degrees.
“He always jokes that when he came here to the U.S. he treated college like a job,” Jaric said. “To the point where he said that the Dean actually brought him in saying, ‘hey, like leave, you know, go work.’”
With “a whole bunch of patents” including one that revolutionized car air bags, Jaric’s father worked around the world and coordinated work trips to bring the boys along to spend summers in places like France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan.
As “Irish twins” born 11-and-a-half months apart, Jaric said he and his brother said their mom had the “hardest job” and kept “busy enough” raising them.
“They kind of gave us the room to–as long as we’re doing well in school and as long as we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing–go and pursue your interests and things like that,” Jaric said.
While Jaric currently practices personal injury law and Michael practices commercial business law, both men have not given up on their Hollywood hopes and hope “CUT” gets them in front of the right studios to eventually pursue filmmaking, writing, directing, producing full time.
“We just intend to kind of leave our footprint on the world through the stories that we tell on the screens,” Michael said.
Learn more...
To watch “Alone:”
imdb.com/videoproembed/vi2018296345
GoFundMe for “CUT:”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.