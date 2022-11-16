The Ladies of Las Sendas are hosting their third annual holiday boutique at the Las Sendas Trailhead Members Club, 7900 E. Eagle Crest Drive, Mesa.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, more than 30 vendors will be present, including Patricia Phillips with Skincare by Patricia; Laurie DeBusk with Mozzie Fox; Karen Koub’s Crochet Crafts; and mosaic artist Channon Balkan.
“We have a little bit of everything,” said Phillips, who’s with the Ladies of Las Sendas.
“There is vintage clothing, essential oils, arts and crafts that they make by hand and crossbody bags. I have a lot of vendors who are coming back from last year.”
In the event’s first year, there were 21 vendors, but it has blossomed into 32.
“I think we’re successful because, with COVID, people were trying to find their way in life. It’s fun now that people can get out of their home and just enjoy life like we used to,” Phillips said.
Even though the holiday boutique is sponsored by Ladies of Las Sendas, the event features a few men.
“We have one male vendor whose wife works for the Trailhead. He was the welding teacher for Red Mountain for 20 years,” she said about Dan Hurst.
“He has amazing artwork. I have another couple from the Fred Astaire dance studio that just opened in Las Sendas. It’s nice having people who are local. We have vendors and shoppers from Red Mountain, Mountain Bridge, and some of the other surrounding communities.”
The nonprofits Corbin’s Legacy and Jack’s Beads of Joy will participate as well.
Phillips said presenting the holiday boutique is her way of giving back to the community.
“I’m part of the community and I’ve been working in the community for 12 years at Las Sendas Spa and Fitness Center,” she said.
“It’s just a part of me and I feel like I’m giving back to the community. I really enjoy it. It’s so much fun.”
If You Go...
Ladies of Las Sendas Holiday Boutique
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
Where: Las Sendas Trailhead Members Club, 7900 E. Eagle Crest Drive, Mesa
Cost: Free admission
Info: 480-832-6900
