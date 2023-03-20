Local journalists Jill Adair and Cecily Condie have covered the Mesa Easter Pageant for over 30 years.
The two members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints turned their inside knowledge and history of the spectacle into a book last year.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, the duo will promote The Mesa Easter Pageant: 80 Years of Sharing the Story of Jesus the Christ at the Mesa Arizona Temple Visitor’s Center. The presentation will feature a brief talk by the two authors, a slide show, photos and a question-and-answer session.
Writing the book was no easy task.
They culled 80 years of pageant history into a workable narrative and added hundreds of individual stories from a cast and crew of nearly 500 that participated each year.
“The biggest challenge was deciding what to include,” said Adair. “Almost everyone has a beautiful story to share, whether they watched it from the audience, participated in the cast, or helped behind the scenes. We also had hundreds of photos from over the decades from various photographers.”
Added Condie: “Truly, in all the interviews and stories we had done over the years, you could say that we’d already written a book.”
Among their interviewees, Grant Gunnell’s story stood out. At 96, Gunnell holds the distinction of being possibly the only person alive who had participated in the pageant the farthest back in time.
He was 17 and a senior at Mesa High School when he sang in the choir for the Easter Sunrise Service on the temple grounds in 1944 during WWII. He also met his future wife singing in the choir.
“It meant a lot to us to be there and sing. It was a testimony-builder. I was about to graduate and go into the service. It makes you think about what you believe in. I think being in the chorus really strengthened my conviction of the gospel,” he said during his interview with the authors.
When the Mesa Temple was built in 1927, the city’s population numbered about 3,000.
In 1938, Arizona’s population was under half a million and Mesa had fewerthan 7,000 people.
A group of young people from the church held a statewide gathering for peers in Mesa and, along with a weekend of fun festivities, culminated the event with an Easter Sunrise Service on the temple grounds.
The following year, the Easter Sunrise Service was repeated as a standalone.
From there on, the sharing of the Easter story on the temple grounds became an annual family and community event.
“For decades, the service began at the precise moment when Christ’s resurrection from the tomb was described and celebrated in song, the sunrise broke over the Superstition Mountains to the east, illuminating that side of the temple grounds,” Adair said.
Condie added: “It became a beloved tradition in Arizona, as people came from all over to attend.”
Today, the 70-minute, free outdoor musical dramatization highlights the poignant moments of the life of Jesus Christ, from birth to resurrection, as found in the New Testament.
Organizers deem it the largest annual outdoor Easter pageant in the world as it draws more than 100,000 people in the two weeks before Easter to the Temple’s north lawn.
The 70-minute pageant will be performed March 29-April 1 and April 4-8 at 8 each evening this year. As always, admission is free as the church considers this a gift to the community.
Mesa’s history is intertwined with the history of the pageant.
Mesa and the Easter celebration grew tremendously over the decades. The Mesa Temple was the only temple in Arizona until a temple was built in Snowflake in 2002, so church members came to Mesa from around the state for decades.
As its fame grew, the pageant drew spectators from out of state and even abroad, Adair’s research indicated.
Newspaper reports from 1994 indicate the economic benefits of the pageant at no cost to the city. That year, for example, a Chamber of Commerce spokesperson estimated a $250,000 benefit from the event. It was reported that spectators had come from Germany, England, Norway, Japan, Iran and Mexico.
Condie and Adair, both lived in Mesa for many years (Condie lives in Litchfield Park now).
They gleaned knowledge of the pageant’s history because they served in the role of publicity directors. But they also have had a closer look.
In 2009 and 2010, Condie was in the pageant as a “multitude woman” or bystander. In 2010, she was also asked to be in the crucifixion scene as a “mourner at the cross.”
“It was a surreal experience for me to put on a costume and to be transported in my mind’s eye, at least, to the time of Christ and to ponder what it may have been like to walk with Him then,” she said.
Adair was in the pageant in 1979 and 1997.
“I was a junior at Mesa High School and friends invited me,” she recalled. “I was not a member of the church at that time. I was cast as an angel and we danced on top of the old visitors’ center.
“Nearly 20 years later, in 1997, my family –husband Scott and three children Clint, Krystal and Justin – auditioned and was cast in the crowd scenes,” she said.
With their personal experiences and the many articles they had written, the authors thought they knew much about the pageant.
“But as we uncovered the vast number of articles written in various newspapers, found personal mementoes and letters, and then interviewed individuals who had made contributions over the years, we were able to collect and to verify facts and to even sort out some of the mistaken ideas about the pageant that had been passed down over the years,” Condie said.
“The result is not only a clear history of the growth of the annual Easter celebration, it is also a chronicle of what the event has meant to those who have participated and attended and also, how it has impacted the community as a whole over the past 80 years.”
"The Mesa Easter Pageant: 80 Years of Sharing the Story of Jesus the Christ," by Jill Bishop Adair and Cecily Markland Condie and designed by Leslie Thompson is a 280-page, full-color, hardcover book published by Inglestone Publishing.
It is available at mesaeasterpageantbook.com and also at Deseret Bookstores, three Costco stores in the East Valley and Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.